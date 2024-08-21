'We know the Iranians are paying people to do this': Moskowitz on DNC protests

Florida Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz said that Iran is behind the large-scale protests at the Democratic National Convention in a statement to The Daily Mail on Monday.

"Everyone has a right to protest, but there are also professional agitators involved," he told The Daily Mail.

"We know that the Iranians are paying people to do this. How come they weren't protesting at the other convention, just here? And so look, this is an extension of the campus protests."

Dozens of protesters broke through part of the perimeter security fence surrounding the DNC on Monday, drawing riot police to the site, a Reuters Television witness said.

CNN later reported that four of these protesters had been arrested and another detained. Protesters hold signs at pro-Palestinian march at the DNC in Chicago, Illinois, US, August 19, 2024. (credit: JULIE MANGURTEN WEINBERG)

President Joe Biden stated that the pro-Palestinian protesters “have a point” on the main stage of the DNC on Tuesday.

"That doesn't mean that there isn't suffering in Gaza. It doesn't mean that innocent people haven't been killed. I just believe that's Hamas's fault," Representative Jared Moskowitz continued.

"I want a ceasefire in exchange for the hostages. Hamas won't agree to that because they want to remain in power. And so, look, they have a right to protest. They don't have a right to violence," he added.

Regarding the possibility that Kamala Harris may advocate for policies worse for Israel, Moskowitz answered, "You know, people are trying to put that out there, but there has been no shift in policy, none. In fact, if you go look at the platform, it's almost the identical platform as it's been in the past, the DNC platform."

"It's one of the most pro-Israel platforms that we've had. And so I don't expect any shift from the Vice President on Israel policies."