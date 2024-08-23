More bomb threats made against Canadian synagogues, public sites

After over 100 bomb threats were made against Canadian Jewish institutions on Wednesday morning, additional threats were made against synagogues and public sites on Thursday according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The RCMP suspected that those responsible for sending bomb threats to synagogues, museums, malls, ports, art galleries and other institutions across Canada on Thursday were the same actors that sent Wednesday's emails to hospitals, synagogues, and Jewish institutions on Wednesday.

"We are working in close partnership with domestic and international police to identify the suspected individual(s) and disrupt their activities," the RCMP said on social media on Thursday.

Canadian politicians estimated on Wednesday that between 100-125 sites were sent the same mass bomb threat. The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver claimed in a Wednesday statement that hospitals in India received identical threats.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said Wednesday that consultations with law enforcement indicated that there was no immediate danger and the threats were designed to disrupt the public's activities. Law enforcement in Toronto evacuated some buildings that were targeted as a precaution. A police officer stands near a bicycle lying on the ground after authorities alerted residents of multiple shootings targeting transient victims in the Vancouver suburb of Langley, British Columbia, Canada July 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Jesse Winter)

Institutions were confirmed by mayors, parliamentarians, and premiers to have been threatened in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver.

Police continue to monitor the situation

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said on social media on Wednesday that the Toronto Police Service was monitoring the situation.

"Intimidation, threats and violence directed at the Jewish community are unacceptable," said Chow. "There is no place for antisemitism in our city, Canada, or anywhere else."

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said that the city's police were in touch with the community and that "Threats, violence and fear are unacceptable."