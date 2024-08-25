Swastikas graffitied throughout NYC neighborhood

Swastikas were graffitied throughout a Queens neighborhood, causing alarm among some residents, local New York City politicians said last Thursday.

New York City Council member Joann Ariola and New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said on social media that their office was made aware of graffiti in the Woodhaven neighborhood and that the New York Police Department was investigating.

Rajkumar said in a statement last Saturday that the graffiti had been removed, and the NYPD had footage of the perpetrator.

The assemblywoman had been made aware of the incident after local Woodhaven Facebook group complained about the vandalism.

'A disturbing trend of antisemitism'

Rajkumar said last Saturday that the defacement of buildings in Woodhaven was part of a "disturbing trend of antisemitism" in the city, which included more graffiti the weekend before and the August 10 stabbing of a Jewish man by an attacker who shouted "free Palestine." Swastika painted onto an Australian road. (credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)

"Such vile acts will never be tolerated," said Rajkumar. "Inclusivity is a defining value of New York City, and we will always reject antisemitism, racism, Islamophobia and all forms of hate."

Ariola said on X last Thursday that the community needed to stand united against those who sought to intimidate its members.

"Nobody should be afraid to live here because of their race or religion," said Ariola. "This kind of hate will not be tolerated."