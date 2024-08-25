Mezuzah stripped from door in LA synagogue's 3rd defacement in recent months - exclusive

A Los Angeles synagogue was defaced for the third time in recent months when its front door was damaged and a mezuzah was stripped from its frame on Friday, Kahal Ahavas Yisroel vice president Rivky Netkin told The Jerusalem Post.

Netkin suspected that the vandal had damaged the door when attempting to break in, and when failing turned his attention to the mezuzah, a container of religious text traditionally fastened on door frames of Jewish homes and institutions.

The vandal tore the mezuzah from the door frame, and in security footage could be seen attempting to snap it before throwing it at the ground.

Previous vandalism incidents

The Kahal Ahavas Yisroel synagogue had been damaged on July 25 when at least two vandals broke two front windows. Security footage showed one of the suspects filming the act and laughing as they fled the scene.

The July 25 incident had come just a few days after the house of worship had finished repairs to a window after it had been broken in an act of vandalism on May 23. The broken windows had to be boarded up after both incidents. Suspected vandal who damaged the Kahal Ahavas Yisroel synagogue on August 23. (credit: Kahal Ahavas Yisroel)

After the initial incident, the congregation hadn't been certain if the attack had been motivated by anti-Jewish animus, but fresh attacks raised suspicions of antisemitic motives.