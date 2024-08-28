Jews fear showing identity amid spike in antisemitism on US college campuses - study

A large number of Jewish college students in the US feel unsafe identifying as a Jew on their campuses; many have been physically threatened, and many avoid certain areas and events because they are Jewish, a survey by Alums for Campus Fairness (ACF) showed.

ACF's newest report, "Tracking the Surge: The Alarming Rise of Antisemitism on American College Campuses," surveyed 1,171 Jewish students on various American college campuses.

The survey found that 44% of Jewish students reported feeling unsafe most of the time, and in some cases all of the time, identifying as a Jew at their school. Since their last survey in 2021, this number has increased by 21%.

Of the students surveyed, 55% had been physically threatened themselves or known someone physically threatened because they are Jewish.

A high 60% of respondents mentioned that a faculty member from their schools had made an antisemitic comment to them or someone they know. Demonstrators take part in an ''Emergency Rally: Stand with Palestinians Under Siege in Gaza,'' amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., October 14, 2023. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

One anonymous student recalled: "My professor went on a rant about how there are too many Jews in medicine. He also said that terrorism is just what the big army calls the little army and said Hamas is a group of ‘freedom fighters.’"

An alarming 78% of students and graduates say that they have avoided certain events, areas, and situations on their campuses because they are Jewish. Additionally, 81% of the respondents noted that they or their friends had received threatening or antisemitic messages.

How does ACF work?

ACF, founded in 2015, enlists the power of alumni to counter antisemitism on college and university campuses across the US and has been actively advocating for Jewish students amid the increase in antisemitism since the October 7 massacre.

An anonymous student at the University of California in Los Angeles shared: "I’m from UCLA, where Jewish students, including many people I know, were assaulted and harassed for weeks and weren’t protected by school response. I’ve heard of people running around with knives for Jewish students or posting pig-related artwork to represent Jews. It is insane and rampant."

Another student who had been volunteering at their campus LGBTQIA+ Pride events had been recognized from photos at a Jewish event and was attacked online. "A few students spammed the Pride committee’s Instagram saying Zionists shouldn’t be allowed and I should be removed from the committee and that they would boycott the event because it was supporting genocide," they shared.