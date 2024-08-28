CRIF: After France terrorist attack, we need to change perception of antisemitism's sources

After the La Grande-Motte synagogue terrorist attack that left a police officer injured, a change in perception was needed for the broader French public to understand and confront the sources of antisemitism in the Republic, Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) president Yonathan Arfi told The Jerusalem Post in a Wednesday interview.

A viral photograph of the armed arsonist who set fire to the Beth Yaacov synagogue while garbed in a keffiyeh and Palestinian flag represented "an image of the new antisemitism threatening the regular life of French Jews," said Arfi.

The image that the French public had in its mind when it thought of antisemitism and antisemitic attacks was of historical groups like Nazis, but Arfi called for his fellow citizens to update their perception of the sources of anti-Jewish animus to consider the malicious fonts of Israel-hatred, radical Islamism, and social media conspiracy theories. Without a change in state of mind, it would be difficult to tackle antisemitism.

"We all live with the idea that some people consider Jews to be legitimate targets for a battle happening four thousand kilometers away," said Arfi.

Part of the antiquated understanding of antisemitism was that the most malicious forms of antisemitism was state-sanction -- but in France the new antisemitism persisted despite the opposition of the state. Arfi explained that the Republic and its officials understood the source of antisemitism and its source in the hatred of Israel. Jews were even being targeted in rhetoric for loyalty and close relationships with the government. CIRF President Yonathan Arfi delivers a speech during a ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF - Conseil Representatif des Institutions juives de France) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 18, 2024. (credit: YOAN VALAT/POOL VIA REUTERS)

At a rally against antisemitism on Tuesday, Arfi was joined by officials from every level of government -- including Herault Prefect Francois-Xavier Launch, Montpellier mayor Michael Delafosse, and La Grande-Motte Mayor Stephan Rossignoi.

While Jewish French citizens enjoyed the protection and support of the Republic, and even the backing of the majority of their fellow citizens, it was a silent majority overshadowed by the voice of a loud and sometimes event violent minority.

Arfi's statement

"We have the feeling in France that a minority of French society, mainly made up of pro-Palestinians, are using the Gaza cause to attack Jews in France," said Arfi.

After the attack in which the suspect fired on the police officer and caused the explosion of a car in front of the synagogue, French Jews were concerned, worried, and vigilant -- but not afraid -- according to Arfi. He and many others understood this incident to be part of a long-term phenomenon that needed to be addressed.

Without the involvement of the majority, as long as antisemitism remained just a problem of the Jews, the new malicious font of antisemitism in France would continue to spew forth attacks to dirty the Republic's streets. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Our hope is that one day the French society will understand that what is a threat to Jews is a threat to liberal western democracies."