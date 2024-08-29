New York Police Department hunt for man who spat in victim's face, made antisemitic remarks.

The New York Police Department is seeking public assistance in finding a man who made antisemitic remarks and spat on a pedestrian, the law enforcement agency said on Saturday.

The 65-year-old victim was walking in Manhattan when a man approached him, made antisemitic remarks and asked “should I slap or punch you in the face.”

When the "apparently" homeless victim attempted to walk away, the suspect pulled down his face mask and spat in the pedestrian's face.

NYPD, Police Officers stand guard near an entrance to the George Washington Bridge in New York, U.S., May 15, 2024. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

How is the victim after the incident?

"The victim was annoyed and alarmed and did not sustain any injuries," said NYPD.

The investigation is ongoing and being managed by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.