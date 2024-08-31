Assailant attacks Jewish students at University of Pittsburgh with glass bottle

A group of Jewish students were attacked by an individual holding a glass bottle at the University of Pittsburgh campus on Friday night, the institution reported on Saturday.

Two of the students received medical attention at the scene after being struck by the bottle. The suspect behind the attack was arrested by Pittsburgh police, and the university said that the suspect has no affiliation with the institution.

The attack reportedly happened near the campus's Cathedral of Learning.

The university stated that after the attack, it contacted the Hillel University Center and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh to offer support.

"Neither acts of violence nor antisemitism will be tolerated," the university said. "Local and federal partners are supporting Pitt Police in this ongoing investigation."

Suspect behind campus attack revealed

The suspect was later identified as Jarett Buba, CBS News reported on Saturday morning.

According to CBS, Buba was charged with "simple assault, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, and harassment."

Surveillance footage viewed by the city police said they saw him sitting at a table and then running across Forbes Avenue to assault the two students, the report said. He was taken to Allegheny County Jail after trying to resist arrest.