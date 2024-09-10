Meet CAM's four Muslim women standing up against extremism and promoting peace

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has started the "Voices for Humanity" campaign, sharing the stories of four Muslim American women who are standing up against extremism and promoting tolerance, the organization announced on Monday.

The campaign features the stories of Anila Ali, Farhana Khorshed, Soraya M. Deen, and Zebunnesa Zeba Zubair, who moved to the US for a more open and welcoming society. Their shared video stories also serve as a call for action, the organization stated.

In response to growing antisemitism and anti-Israel feelings since October 7, the campaign aims to push back against harmful ideas and promote peace through interfaith understanding. By highlighting human rights and freedom values while challenging extreme ideas, the campaign strives to showcase pro-Western values and counter anti-American ideologies.

CAM CEO Sacha Roytman said the campaign shows how individual voices can fight hate and promote respect for others, emphasizing, “The 'Voices for Humanity' campaign is a testament to the power of individual voices in combating hatred and promoting understanding.” The Combat Antisemitism Movement New York Summit (credit: Nir Arieli / Ohad Kab)

"These courageous women demonstrate that we can stand together against extremism while upholding values of human rights, freedom, and mutual respect,” she further stressed.

The four women

Anila Ali, originally from Pakistan, is a retired public school teacher in California, and a Muslim philanthropist, author, and women's rights advocate. She co-founded the Irvine Pakistani Parents Foundation and CalPak Educational Services. In 2015, she presented at the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism, highlighting her dedication to promoting peace and understanding.

Farhana Khorshed is an interpreter, community leader, and advocate for social and women's rights, particularly focused on the Southeast Asian community in New England. As the executive director of Nebaf Inc. (New England Bangladeshi American Foundation), she is committed to addressing challenges faced by local families, aiding immigrant integration, and supporting victims of domestic violence.

Soraya M. Deen is an award-winning Muslim feminist activist, community organizer, motivational speaker, corporate trainer, and lawyer. She founded Muslim Women Speakers to empower women for public leadership, religious freedom, and gender equality. Deen provides resources for women to advocate for justice and dignity. She also serves as Co-Chair of the IRF Women's Working Group, further highlighting her commitment to interfaith understanding and women's empowerment.

Zebunnesa Zeba Zubair, a graduate of the Claire Trevor School of Art at the University of California, Irvine, was born and raised in Bangladesh. While living in the US, she continues to support her hometown of Gazipur by working to improve education, the environment, and social services.

People can watch video stories of these women and share their messages of support at vfh.combatantisemitism.org.