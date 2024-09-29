Laws combating California campus antisemitism receive wide support, despite JVP criticism

New laws targeting campus antisemitism and ensuring K-12 education on the Holocaust and genocide will be signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom, his office announced this week.

The policies, authored by Assembly members Laura Friedman and Josh Lowenthal, Senator Steve Glazer, and Senator Henry Stern respectfully, will see increased education on the Holocaust in K-12 classrooms and antisemitism training included in California colleges' diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The three new legislations were rated the highest priority by the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California in light of growing antisemitism. JPAC is also supporting several dozen other bills. To date, 16 have been signed into law.

The new legislation

The deadline to submit or veto bills is September 30, meaning the legislation may still be turned down. Should bill AB 2925 pass, then, from January 1, Californian college campuses will be required to teach on antisemitism, and staff will be trained on how to combat discrimination against the five most targeted groups. This would likely see antisemitism training added to existing DEI policies.

Under SB 1287, the second of the three bills up for consideration, college campuses could be required to enforce and update student codes to prevent intimidation, harassment, and violence. Students would be given training on appropriate channels of civil discourse, allowing room for debates and discussions. A protest encampment is set up in support of Palestinians, at the University of California, Berkeley, in April. The problem with the eruption of the anti-Israel protests has been the involvement of many faculty members in reframing the notion of Palestine, the writer argues. (credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

Finally, under SB 1277, the California Teachers Collaborative on Holocaust and Genocide Education would become an official state program. This is led by the JFCS Holocaust Center in San Francisco, which brings together 14 genocide education institutions across the state to create curriculum and training materials for K-12 teachers. If implemented, the educational materials would reach one million students by 2027.

Campus life

The legislation comes in the wake of campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war. Some American universities saw pro-Palestinian groups set up illegal encampments on campus, preventing the free movement of students paying to attend the institutes.

In one such instance, at the California-based University of Berkeley, anti-Israel protesters allegedly firebombed buildings. In another, a pro-Palestinian group interrupted a private dinner being held at the home of a Jewish professor. Other incidents have seen students physically assaulted for supporting Israel.

Wide support for bills

All three of these bills faced fierce opposition from the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Jewish Voice for Peace, the governor’s office said. However, the bills have maintained strong bipartisan support - thanks in part to the advocacy efforts made by JPAC and a coalition of over 40 Jewish organizations. Additionally, over 3,500 letters of support for the bill were sent to the governor.

These bills were also top priorities for the California Legislative Jewish Caucus.

"In a post-October 7th world, our school and campus leaders need more tools to keep students safe and provide accessible educational opportunities for all," said David Bocarsly, JPAC Executive Director. "This is true for both Jewish students and other targeted students. These bills meaningfully counter antisemitism and hate by creating greater empathy and understanding and ensuring all students feel safe on their campus. We are incredibly grateful to our partners and champions in the Legislative Jewish Caucus, led by Assemblymember Gabriel and Senator Wiener, and we thank Governor Newsom for signing these bills into law."