Orbán blames immigration for rise in antisemitism, homophobia in EU speech

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently addressed the European Parliament, where he controversially attributed a rise in homophobia, violence against women, and antisemitism to the arrival of immigrants in the European Union.

“The EU asylum system does not work. Immigration leads to more violence against women, homophobia, and antisemitism,” Orban stated, as quoted by Levante.

Orban emphasized that without a new model for handling asylum applications from third countries, “no one can protect Europeans from illegal immigration,” according to Faro de Vigo. He called for stronger support for countries with external EU borders, urging the Union to “protect” them and process all asylum applications in centers outside the EU. He dismissed other proposed solutions as mere “illusions.”

His speech provoked a heated reaction within the chamber. A group of Eurodeputies from the Left bloc responded by singing the antifascist anthem “Bella Ciao,” famously used by Italian partisans during World War II. The singing continued until European Parliament President Roberta Metsola intervened. “This is not Eurovision nor La Casa de Papel,” Metsola remarked, calling on the members to “respect the dignity of this chamber,” as reported by El Universal.

The spontaneous protest underscored deep divisions within the European Parliament over Orban’s stance on immigration and related social issues. Before Orban’s arrival, leaders of socialist, liberal, green, and leftist groups staged a protest at the entrance to the chamber, holding LGTBIQ+ placards in protest against the Hungarian government’s alleged misuse of European funds, as covered by El Periódico. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France October 9, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

Orban’s government has faced significant criticism for passing laws that curtail the rights of homosexual and transgender individuals in Hungary, according to Levante. His remarks linking immigration to homophobia, violence against women, and antisemitism were met with boos from progressive members of the chamber, though his allies’ applause largely drowned out the dissenting voices.

Orban advocates stricter immigration policies

In his address, Orban focused extensively on immigration and asylum policies, advocating for a stricter, externalized approach. He reiterated the need for external asylum processing centers, stating that without them, “no one can protect Europeans from illegal immigration,” as Faro de Vigo reported. Orban also presented Hungary’s priorities during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, which runs from July to December, emphasizing immigration and border protection, as noted by El Periódico.

The incident involving “Bella Ciao” highlighted growing frustration among certain members of the European Parliament, who view Orban’s policies as a threat to democratic values. Metsola’s intervention aimed to restore order but also underscored the challenge of balancing free expression with parliamentary decorum.

Orban’s speech and the dramatic reactions it provoked illustrate the ongoing rifts within the European Union over immigration, human rights, and the bloc’s fundamental values. As debates continue, the European Parliament remains a battleground for competing visions of Europe’s future.