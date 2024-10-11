‘Serve the nation, kill a Jew’ graffiti written on prominent Buenos Aires monument

An antisemitic slogan with a long history in Argentina was discovered graffitied onto a monument in a Buenos Aires park on Wednesday, unnerving local Jews.

The graffiti, reading “Serve the nation, kill a Jew,” was inked onto a column of a monument to Simon Bolivar, historically considered “the Liberator” of South America, in Parque Rivadavia in the Argentina capital. A Jewish star stood in for the final word of the slogan.

La DAIA manifiesta su preocupación frente a la aparición de una grave pintada antisemita en el monumento a Simón Bolivar, ubicado en el Parque Rivadavia de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires.La entidad presentó la denuncia en el Ministerio Público Fiscal de la Ciudad con el objetivo de… pic.twitter.com/UxJN6HlE0l — DAIA (@DAIAArgentina) October 9, 2024

Argentina’s leading Jewish organization, DAIA, filed an official complaint, and the municipality cleaned up the graffiti in the afternoon, shortly after it was discovered.

The DAIA condemned the “serious anti-Semitic graffiti” and said it was one of more than 500 antisemitic incidents the organization had recorded this year amid a spike following Oct. 7, 2023.

Argentina has a Jewish population of nearly 200,000, the largest in Latin America. The vast majority live in the Buenos Aires area.

“Today Parque Rivadavia woke up like this,” Federico Ballan, the district president, wrote on X/Twitter as he shared a picture of the graffiti. “We are already working to clean it up. The complaint has already been filed, and we will do everything we can to identify these criminals.” A Venezuelan student walks over a cloth with red paint and the Star of David during an anti-Israel demonstration in Caracas (credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA)

History of antisemitism

A close variant of the phrase has a long history on the country’s far right. The Nationalist Liberation Alliance, a World War II-era Argentine movement affiliated with the Nazis, used the phrase, and it was later employed by Tacura.

This fascist movement was active in Argentina in the decades following the war.

It has also appeared more recently. A decade ago, residents of the town of General Paz received tax bills with the phrase written on them.

The city official responsible for the printing was ultimately sentenced to a suspended jail term and was ordered to apologize and learn about the Holocaust.

The graffiti was discovered the same week that Jews in Buenos Aires marked the first anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. An event organized by the country’s largest Jewish organizations drew 15,000 attendees, according to the country’s Israeli embassy.

There was a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the city the same day.