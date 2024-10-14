Jewish bakery in Sydney vandalized with antisemitic graffiti amid tensions

A popular bakery in Surry Hills, Sydney, owned by Jewish TV chef Ed Almagor, was defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti on Saturday, sparking concerns within the local Jewish community.

Avner Bakery, located on Bourke Street, was targeted with the word "Beware" and an inverted red triangle spray-painted on its window. A threatening note reading "Be careful" was also left for the owner.

Ed Almagor, a well-known figure in Australia’s culinary scene, revealed the shocking attack on social media, stating, “Being Jewish in Sydney, 2024 edition. This note was shoved under the door of our bakery last night,” according to News.

He further commented, “But the fact is, it’s hard to be intimidated by inner-city middle-class Cosplay Radicals who graduated primary school without their pen license,” The Guardian reported.

Avner Bakery, which is famous for its bagels, matzo balls, babka, and other Israeli and Eastern European delicacies, has long been a favorite spot in Surry Hills.

Attacked on Yom Kippur

However, the vandalism, which took place on Yom Kippur, has alarmed the Jewish community, reflecting what Almagor describes as the "current climate for Jews in Sydney." Conversation JCRC Bay Area @SFJCRC Anti-Israel activists vandalized property along Market St. in San Francisco with pro-Hamas graffiti. (credit: screenshot/x/JCRC-Bay-Area)

Almagor, who spent 20 years on Better Homes and Gardens before stepping away last year, drew historical parallels in his remarks, stating, “In the 1930s across Europe, Jewish businesses were targeted with graffiti,” according to The Epoch Times.

He added, “The Free Palestine movement has unleashed a torrent of anti-Jewish hate,” and questioned, “What is happening to Australia?”

New South Wales police are investigating the incident and have visited the Bourke Street premises. Authorities were alerted to the offensive graffiti and threats on Sunday afternoon.

According to a police statement, “a man also received a written note containing an alleged threat when he arrived at the business the same morning.” Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The attack comes amid heightened global tensions following recent events in the Middle East. The war in Gaza is ongoing as one year ago, the Hamas terrorist group killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages in a raid into southern Israel.

Almagor said the vandalism at his bakery reflects a wider issue of rising anti-Semitism in Sydney. “This is a reflection of the current climate for Jews in Sydney,” he noted, highlighting the urgency of addressing the growing hostility against the Jewish community.