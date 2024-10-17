Words to Action: How the ADL is fighting antisemitism with education

Antisemitism is at an all-time high. This isn’t some pessimistic notion floating around various Jewish communities across the globe; it’s a fact. In a 2024 survey by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), 40% of respondents in seven countries with significant Jewish populations said they agreed with at least half of the antisemitic tropes that were presented to them.

Raising the issue of anti-Jewish sentiment is critical for the ADL but what comes next is no less paramount to the ADL’s mission: fighting it.

Antisemitism stems from adopting narratives that portray the Jewish people as “undermining” those who are not Jewish. The closely knit Jewish communities unintentionally strengthen this narrative, since they often keep to themselves. As a result, stereotypes and malicious misinformation regarding their orientation spread throughout their cities and nations, proliferating antisemitic sentiments with little resistance to curbing them.

The ADL is actively working to combat this negative reality by promoting a concept that Jews do best: education.

The ADL’s “Words to Action” program, led by experienced educators in 24 countries, aims to empower young Jewish leaders, typically born between the 1980s and 2000s, in addressing antisemitism and anti-Israel bias. Through this program, participants gain tools to understand and tackle antisemitic stereotypes, prejudice, hate speech, and bias incidents. ANTISEMITISM ON display at the UK’s Free Palestine rally. (credit: CST)

ADL recently announced a new partnership with Moishe House, a nonprofit Jewish youth outreach organization, expanding the program to 15 Moishe Houses throughout Europe.

The program provides a new generation of Jews with the tools to counter the ignorance and misguided narratives of antisemitism, and challenge the prevailing sentiments toward Jews among 40% of the global non-Jewish Western community.

The Magazine spoke with Dalia Grinfeld, ADL’s associate director for European Affairs, to learn more about this initiative to combat antisemitism.

What else is significant about this recent alarming survey?

This survey was conducted in ADL’s G7: the seven countries with the largest Jewish communities, typically in the West: Germany, Canada, Argentina, US, UK, France, and Australia. It provides a factual affirmation of what we previously feared – that an astounding four out of every 10 citizens of these countries believe half of the antisemitic conspiracies presented before them. Statements like “Jews control the state” and “Jews are loyal only to Israel” and “Jews want to take over the world.”

These are the same sentiments that were popular during the 1930s, all the more reason why we should take these findings very seriously. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

How has the current ongoing war in Israel affected this? Is there a clear correlation in the numbers?

ADL has a Global 100 survey, in which we gauge antisemitic sentiments year by year, country by country. Unfortunately, the data shows that the percentages are continuously high.

Moreover, as soon as there is activity in the Middle East, like the atrocities of Oct. 7, the antisemitic sentiments manifest into action, and we witness a spike in antisemitic activity as the Jewish state reaches top news, sparking some to act upon their hatred to Israel and the Jewish people it represents.

How does Words to Action help curtail this dire reality?

Our program supports the Jewish communities of the world by educating its younger members, from 14 to 35, in a dual motion, starting with antisemitism education – learning where it comes from, how it manifests, and understanding its distorted rationale that further cements its extreme narratives and subsequent actions.”

After fully understanding and embodying antisemitism, we then empower our participants with tools, mechanisms, and skills to dismantle these sentiments and explain the Jewish reality in a coherent, relatable manner, strengthening Jewish identity and pride while doing so.

The program began in 2022, and we’ve already succeeded in spanning 24 countries, completing over 200 programs, and empowering more than 3,400 participants. Since Oct. 7, demand for the program has quadrupled, showing just how much young Jewish adults are in need of guidance during these trying times.

Why have you chosen to focus your efforts on this age group (millennials)?

Moishe House, our program’s new partner, typically operates with college-age and young Jewish adults. This age cluster is often less addressed by the major Jewish organizations, and we felt that our program could provide them with the attention they need to strengthen their Jewish resolve.

Younger Jews are also much more affected by social media and Internet activity, which, as we know, is a hotbed for antisemitic abuse and harassment. Moishe House and the ADL wanted to empower these affected Jews who bear the brunt of this online abuse.

Younger Jews are also typically less rooted in their Jewish communities, be it by their studies, faith, or new workplaces, and so we wanted to embolden their Jewish identities in the face of these new and intimidating realities they are about to, or even already, facing.

This program is also a platform upon which young Jews can share their stories of antisemitic abuse and mistreatment, a safe space where Jewish identity and reality can be discussed, and the pain of antisemitism can hopefully heal.

Our participants, on average, observe a 25% increase in confidence after attending our program. This number speaks volumes about the good we can bring to the global Jewish community.

What can the rest of the global Jewish community do to help this cause?

Jewish communities are already incredibly active. This new harsh reality has sparked a sense of agency and support in Jewish communities worldwide, including joint statements, unified actions, extensive collaboration, communication, and aid, protecting the Jewish way of life and the values it promotes.”

What message would you like to send to Jews in this age group?

Our program works. We are seeing a seismic shift in young Jews empowered and energized, taking the initiative and truly being the vanguard for eradicating antisemitic narratives that are toxic for the Jewish community and society as a whole.

We can genuinely educate the next generation of Jews to be proud and active in their Jewish identity and agency. We hope you will join us in this mission. ■

For more information, contact the ADL: www.adl.org/words-to-action