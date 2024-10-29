Jewish leaders rally in New York to counter campus, social media antisemitism

Jewish activist groups and pro-Israel celebrities are converging on New York City for the “Rage Against the Hate” Conference, set for October 31 at the Yale Club. The event, held one year after the October 7 attack by Hamas, will bring together over 40 Jewish organizations and well-known figures from various industries. Attendees plan to unite in response to the rising antisemitism sweeping U.S. college campuses and social media, seeking to develop robust strategies to confront hate and incitement.

Co-hosted by the Shurat HaDin Law Center and the Letter of the Law, the conference will feature discussions, workshops, and expert panels. Speakers include conservative commentator Douglas Murray, legal expert Alan Dershowitz, and comedian Michael Rappaport. Israeli Consul Ofir Akunis and Republican strategist Frank Luntz are also slated to address the gathering.

Shurat HaDin President Nitsana Darshan-Leitner emphasized the urgent need for action following recent violent attacks and unchecked hostility against Jewish communities worldwide. “Our enemies celebrated the massacre of Jews, distorted facts, ignored rapes, and openly supported Hamas,” she said. “Now, it’s our turn to re-take the streets and campuses from the haters and fiercely ensure that Israel’s narrative is blasted across social media platforms.”

On October 7, 2023, Hamas killed 1,200 civilians and kidnapped hundreds, and since then Jewish communities have faced escalating hostility. Protests on college campuses have intensified, with anti-Israel groups setting up encampments and issuing calls for Israel's destruction. Community leaders and activists feel isolated, frequently calling for increased institutional and law enforcement support.

Panels at the conference will focus on recapturing influence on campuses and combating online hate. The goal, organizers say, is to bolster connections among Jewish activist groups, empowering them to resist hate-driven narratives and violence targeting Jews.

For Jewish leaders gathering in New York, the conference is seen as a pivotal moment in building a united front against extremism. With plans to launch coordinated campaigns on both campuses and digital platforms, the pro-Israel community hopes this conference will mark a turning point in its fight against antisemitism.