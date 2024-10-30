Mandela's grandson denied UK visa over his support for Hamas

Mandla Mandela was denied an entry visa to the United Kingdom due to his public support of the terrorist organization Hamas.

The grandson of South Africa’s anti-apartheid president, Mandla Mandela, received a letter from the UK home office on October 21 stating that his visa application had been denied because of his support for Hamas, citing multiple posts related to the terrorist group, which he had shared across his Instagram page.

“As such, your presence in the UK is considered to pose a threat to UK society as it would highly likely cause tensions amongst UK Jewish communities. It is in the interests of the community to refuse your visa to protect public safety and prevent disorder or crime in the UK,” the letter stated.

The UK government reported that the number of antisemitic incidents doubled in the first half of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023.

Additionally, at universities, the government reported a 465% increase in antisemitic abuse on campuses. People cheer in front of a Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Antisemetic history

Mandela, a long-time supporter of the BDS movement, holds a South African passport and, under normal circumstances, would have been allowed entry without a visa.

He said that this move by the UK would not deter him from continuing to express his support for the Palestinians, according to a report from the Associated Press.

In a 2017 visit, Mandala compared Israel to the apartheid in South Africa. He claimed that “Israel is the worst apartheid regime” and called for the continued support of BDS and for South Africa to cut all ties with “apartheid Israel.”