Philadelphia leaders condemn antisemitic attacks on historic synagogue

City and state officials, joined by interfaith religious leaders, condemned a string of attacks on Congregation Mikveh Israel, one of the oldest synagogues in the United States.

Founded in 1740 and known as the "Synagogue of the American Revolution," the Philadelphia synagogue was targeted in arson, attempted break-in, and vandalism on October 22.

During a press conference next to the synagogue’s memorial on Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel committed to pursuing those responsible.

"We’re going to be relentless in our pursuit of anyone who comes to our synagogues or any place of worship across the city," Bethel said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Rabbi Yosef Zarnighian of Congregation Mikveh Israel reaffirmed the community’s resilience, telling The Philadelphia Inquirer, “We don’t let fear or intimidation stop us from our services, from embracing our identities.” Philadelphia skyline. (credit: Brian W. Schaller / License: CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 /https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/)

Disturbing acts in Philadelphia

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, represented by President Michael Balaban, called the incidents "disturbing acts" that challenge "our city’s fundamental commitment to tolerance," reported Metro Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia noted that the vandalized memorial outside the synagogue honors Jonathan Netanyahu, brother of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who died during the 1976 Entebbe raid. CBS News reports that security footage of the suspects has been shared by the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Anti-Defamation League reports a 140% rise in antisemitic incidents in 2023, with Philadelphia police investigating the recent acts as potential hate crimes. Anyone with information can contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3093.