In 24 hours, Philadelphia synagogue targeted by antisemitic arson, burglary and vandalism

Congregation Mikveh Israel, a historic synagogue in Philadelphia, was targeted by burglary, antisemitic vandalism and arson attempts over the course of 24 hours this week.

According to Philadelphia Police, on October 20, 2024, at approximately 10:59 p.m., a man wrote profanities with a marker on a statue of the Mikveh Israel Congregation Synagogue at 44 North 4th Street.

On October 22, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a separate suspect lit a dumpster on fire next to the same synagogue, damaging a window.

This was considered to be an act of arson, a fire marshal told NBC News.

Also on October 22, at 6:30 a.m., two suspects attempted to break into the synagogue. While a fence and a door were damaged, the men did not succeed in gaining entry.

Founded in 1740, the Spanish-Portuguese Synagogue is one of the oldest in the US.

UPDATE: Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the arson as well as a suspect. New details here: https://t.co/IqcDPzzKHq pic.twitter.com/Ja6u6iwY26 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 23, 2024

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish himself, wrote on social media condemning the "repeated attacks."

He stated that everyone has "a right to worship without fear" and that antisemitism has no place in the US.

"Mikveh Israel is older than our country. I have visited there many times and am always in awe of its beauty and history. The congregation was founded in Pennsylvania, based on William Penn's vision of religious tolerance, equality, and understanding."

Shapiro extended thoughts to the congregation and Rabbi Yosef Zarnhigian.

In a statement to social media, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said that "hateful attacks" on the synagogue, including repeated antisemitic vandalism, has now escalated into attempted arson.

"Let us be unequivocal: these are acts of antisemitism, a vile expression of Jew hatred that threatens not only the Jewish community, but also the very fabric of our American society."

The organization asked that the perpetrators be brought to justice and prosecuted, and extended gratitude to law enforcement for their support.

Philadelphia Congressional Representative Brendan Boyle said that he was "appalled by the disgraceful vandalism and arson" and added that Philadelphia "stands united against hatred and antisemitism."

"We all have a responsibility to combat the unacceptable rise in antisemitism that our Jewish community has faced over the past year," he added.

Senator Bob Casey said he had extended his support to Rabbi Yosef and the community, following the "appalling act of antisemitism."

Jewish community responds

The Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Philadelphia said that the vandalism and arson were not just an attack on the Jewish community but on Philadelphia and its values.

The American Jewish Committee also condemned the incidents, calling them a "vile act of hate."

AJC added that according to their latest State of Antisemitism in America report, 41% of affiliated American Jews say their institutions have been targeted by antisemitism in the past five years.

"The attack on Mikveh Israel serves as a painful reminder that Jewish communities nationwide are still confronted with persistent threats and acts of hate."

The Anti-Defamation League in Philadelphia said it had been aware of the incident and added that "a synagogue is for reflection and prayer, and Jews must be able to do so safely and securely."

According to the ADL, there have been 36 antisemitic incidents in Philadelphia this year.