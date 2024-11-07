Masked attackers assault two Jewish students outside DePaul University of Chicago

Two Jewish students were physically assaulted on Wednesday outside the Lincoln Park campus of Chicago's DePaul University, university officials confirmed on Thursday.

The attack, which occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. outside the school's student center, saw masked attackers punching Jewish students while they displayed their support for Israel.

One victim was struck in the face and body and the other victim was pushed to the ground, according to CNN. Both students declined medical attention.

Workers dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, at DePaul university in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., May 16, 2024 (credit: JIM VONDRUSKA/REUTERS)

University officials condemn the attack

"We are outraged that this occurred on our campus. It is completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul's values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual. The university is actively working with the Chicago Police Department to investigate this incident so that they can determine whether to classify it as a hate crime that targeted our students because of their Jewish identity. We will do all we can to hold those responsible accountable for this outrageous incident," university president Robert Manuel wrote in a letter to the university's faculty and students.

Chicago police confirmed to ABC News that a report on the incident had been filed, but they had no further information at that time. The police confirmed to CNN that they were currently treating the incident as a simple battery.