Secret Israeli gov’t report exposes Dutch anti-Israel sentiment spiraling out of control

In the heart of Amsterdam’s Dam Square on May 15, 2022, an ominous scene unfolded. It was Nakba Day (marking the displacement of Palestinians during Israel’s 1948 War of Independence), and the square was filled with Palestinian flags, anti-Israel banners, and chants.

At the center of this protest stood Thomas Hofland, head of the pro-Hamas Samidoun organization in the Netherlands, alongside Amin Abu-Rashid, a known Hamas operative. As speakers from the stage lauded Hamas as a “legitimate resistance movement” and even justified violence against Israelis, the Jewish community in the Netherlands took note.

This rally wasn’t a one-time incident but an alarming sign of how deeply anti-Israel sentiment has infiltrated Dutch society, from fringe activism into mainstream public spaces, social media, and even legal channels.

Today, following fresh reports of violent attacks on Israeli fans in Amsterdam, The Jerusalem Post reveals an exclusive and highly classified report from Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism, written in May 2024.

The document, obtained by The Jerusalem Post, paints a disturbing picture of rising anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism in the Netherlands. This anti-Israel agenda, as detailed in the report, spans public rallies, legal and financial networks, social media influence, and even instances of incitement. Anti-Israel social media post from the Netherlands (credit: Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry)

It captures an increasingly hostile environment where anti-Israel sentiment isn’t just tolerated but, at times, is celebrated and encouraged.

The May 2022 Nakba Day protest in Dam Square was emblematic of this shift. What was once considered radical rhetoric has become normalized, not just in isolated protests but through widespread activism that permeates Dutch society.

Since the start of the Iron Swords War on October 7, 2023, anti-Israel demonstrations in the Netherlands have escalated in intensity and hostility. Pro-Palestinian protests are no longer simply expressions of solidarity but often calls for Israel’s complete isolation and, at times, violent measures against Israelis and Jews.

The report outlines the scale of this shift, describing a coordinated campaign led by key figures who have embedded anti-Israel rhetoric into Dutch social and public discourse.

Key figures

At the center of this movement is Amin Abu-Rashid, a well-known Hamas operative whose influence stretches into prominent Dutch circles. In May 2022, Dutch authorities raided Abu-Rashid’s home, uncovering €150,000 in cash and Hamas-related materials, a stark reminder of his financial role in pro-Hamas activities. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Abu-Rashid is closely connected to high-profile figures, including Gretta Duisenberg, widow of former ECB President Willem Duisenberg, who has long advocated for the Palestinian cause. Together, they’ve constructed an influential network that allows anti-Israel sentiment to take root and spread across Dutch society.

Another key figure in this landscape is Thomas van Gool, an activist with the PAX peace organization. His presence in mainstream human rights and peace groups lends a deceptive legitimacy to his calls for a complete embargo on Israel.

In July 2023, he attended the Gaza Freedom Flotilla reception in Rotterdam, where Palestinian flags were flown in solidarity with Hamas causes. Events like these show his connection to pro-Hamas activism, positioning him as a prominent figure in the Dutch anti-Israel sphere.

Also prominent is Thomas Hofland, who leads Samidoun, an organization linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Hofland’s defense of Hamas, which he frames as a legitimate force for Palestinian “resistance,” has helped him gain influence, particularly among younger Dutch activists. A Samidoun stand with Palestinian flags is seen in Rotterdam, Netherlands on March 28, 2023 (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

On May 15, 2022, he led the Nakba Day protest in Dam Square, standing with Abu-Rashid to reinforce the message that Hamas is a “legitimate resistance movement.” Hofland’s framing of extremism as activism has struck a chord with Dutch youth, further embedding anti-Israel sentiment into mainstream spaces and discussions.

Abu-Rashid, van Gool, and Hofland are more than advocates; they are architects of a network designed to isolate Israel. According to the report, they organize fundraising efforts across Dutch cities, amassing significant sums purportedly for humanitarian aid, but often directed toward anti-Israel and pro-Hamas causes.

In May 2023, social activist Carolien Nieuweboer launched a campaign to raise €100,000 to fill public spaces with pro-Palestinian billboards across the Netherlands. These billboards display symbols reminiscent of the Palestinian flag, normalizing anti-Israel sentiment in daily public life.

By the report’s release, she had raised €83,000, illustrating strong support for these anti-Israel initiatives.

Equally influential in fueling this sentiment is Rachid El Ghazaoui, known as "Rapper Appa." His social media posts are well-known for their inflammatory nature. In March 2023, he called for “military intervention” and compared Israel to Nazi Germany, suggesting that dismantling the state was the only solution.

Appa’s rhetoric reflects a broader trend where social media is weaponized to amplify anti-Israel sentiment, often masked under the guise of activism or freedom of speech.

Anti-Israel agenda

Beyond public advocacy and social media, this anti-Israel agenda has taken hold in legal channels. Haroon Raza, a lawyer with the "March 30 Movement," has leveraged the Dutch legal system to target Israeli officials with lawsuits alleging war crimes and human rights abuses.

In March 2023, Raza’s organization filed a request for the arrest of Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his visit to Amsterdam, accusing him of “genocide” and “crimes against humanity.” These legal actions, though often symbolic, reveal a broader strategy of weaponizing international law to isolate Israeli leaders and delegitimize the nation on a global stage.

Social media has proven a particularly powerful tool for these activists. Platforms like Instagram and Twitter have enabled figures like Nieuweboer and Hofland to amplify anti-Israel messages widely, often bypassing censorship with covert symbols like the watermelon, which resembles the Palestinian flag.

This tactic has embedded anti-Israel narratives into Dutch digital spaces, reaching audiences far beyond traditional activism circles and making these views mainstream. The Ministry’s report warns that without accountability, social media platforms risk becoming breeding grounds for extremism, where such narratives are normalized and allowed to spread unchecked. Dutch anti-Israel social media post (credit: Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry)

Perhaps most troubling is the Dutch government’s muted response to these activities. By framing anti-Israel sentiment as “human rights advocacy,” the authorities have allowed this movement to flourish unchecked. The Ministry’s report, obtained exclusively by The Jerusalem Post, highlights how this lack of accountability has led to an atmosphere where antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric are tolerated and even normalized.

The report closes with a stark warning: “The accumulation of activities leads to one goal—harming the State of Israel on the international level.” Despite this clear trajectory, Dutch authorities appear reluctant to intervene, allowing activists to exploit public spaces, legal systems, and social media to intensify their campaigns.

Friday's incident in Amsterdam is a tragic consequence of allowing such hatred to go unchecked. When pro-Hamas voices dominate public discourse, legal systems are used to target Israel, and extremists are permitted to spread their narratives under the guise of free expression, hostility inevitably turns to violence.

The violence against Israeli fans was not a spontaneous outburst; it was the culmination of a society where anti-Israel sentiments have been cultivated and tolerated for years.

The Netherlands now stands at a critical juncture. Will its leaders choose to defend the values of tolerance and justice that the nation upholds, or will they allow anti-Israel extremism to continue eroding these principles? The writing has been on the wall, and the time for decisive action is now.