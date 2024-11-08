Israel sends help to victims of Amsterdam pogrom, Jewish leaders express horror

Pro-Palestinians demonstrate at Amsterdam's Anton de Komplein square ahead of the UEFA Europa League football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 7, 2024. (photo credit: JEROEN JUMELET/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Violent attacks against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans continue to take place in Amsterdam following a soccer match between Maccabi and Ajax on Thursday evening.

Local authorities and Israel's Foreign Ministry have reported that ten Israelis have been injured so far in the pogrom, with consul members currently searching hospitals. Three people have been reported missing.

Among those missing is 33 year old Israeli-Bulgarian Guy Avidor, who traveled from London for the game. The last contact his family had with him was a post on social media before the match, and he has since been missing for 10 hours, according to Walla.

Guy's family have asked the public with for help in trying to locate him.

Authorities say that the situation has calmed down over the last hour, and Israelis have been instructed to shelter in place. A Dutch police spokeswoman said 57 have been arrested so far.

Footage circulating on social media has shown fans being beaten, chased with knives, and narrowly avoiding being hit by vehicles. Dutch riot police were sent in to respond to the attackers.

According to Maariv, there has been at least one attempt at kidnapping an Israeli, and many have barricaded themselves in stores and buildings.

Israel’s embassy in the Netherlands is working to relocate Israelis to a safe location.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been informed of the incident and has sent two rescue planes to assist Israeli citizens. The IDF is coordinating the rescue mission, and are sending cargo aircraft and two planes from the Hercules squadron with medical and rescue teams.

Israel's two chief rabbis have given permission for El Al company to fly on Shabbat in order to provide life-saving assistance.

The Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu views the "horrifying incident with utmost gravity" and called on the Dutch government and security forces take "vigorous and swift action against the rioters."

He spoke with Dutch prime Minister Dick Schoof on Friday morning, asking him for increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands.

PM Schoof posted on X that he had been following the news from Amsterdam "with horror."

"Completely unacceptable antisemitic attacks on Israelis."

He added that in his call with Netanyahu, the Israeli PM had emphasized that the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted.

The National Security Council has issued a new warning to Israelis and Jews in the Netherlands.

“Avoid movements in the street and lock yourself in hotel rooms. The externalization of Israeli and Jewish symbols must be avoided.”

Israir, Arkia and El Al have added three rescue flights, on the order of the Transport Ministry.

Details of the incident

Multiple videos showed Israelis jumping into canals to avoid the protesters. One video shows a man been kicked to the ground, while he yells at them "I'm not Jewish."

"I called my friend, and a voice in Arabic answered," one man said.

"We experience the very thing they told us in school would never happen again," another told Maariv.

These attacks come just hours after the country commemorated the 86th anniversary of Kristallnacht.

A member of Chabad Amsterdam who was at the game told The Jerusalem Post, "I'm in shock now and hope that it will end soon. Didn't expect it at all."

"We'll try to help everyone, God willing," he added.

Israeli fans indicated to journalist Raz Amir that they believed the attack was planned in advance.

According to Amir, the police left the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans alone and did not provide any escort from when they boarded the trains and made their way to the hotels.

"The Dutch police sold us so that the Arabs would lynch us," one fan told him after escaping the attack and arriving at the Amsterdam airport injured and bloody.

"This seems like a PLANNED and ORGANIZED POGROM in Amsterdam," former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted.

"A fan told journalist Aviva Klompas that they ran over him, pulling a knife on him.

"We were ambushed…The police here abandoned us. Every fourth person walking the street is a Muslim who has come to attack Jews."

Naftali Bennett

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted on X/Twitter to alert people to the situation.

“At these moments, Arabs are rampaging around and brutally beating Israeli tourists in a way that seems life-threatening,” he wrote.

“I am calling on everyone who can, to act by any means to save their lives. Wake up.”

Bennett made posts in both Hebrew and English, urging authorities to get involved.

Shocking pogroms against Jews in Amsterdam - fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv report that the attacks were premeditated by groups of Arabs.



“What I see seems to be life-threatening: innocent people being run-over, beaten, driven into a river and more,” his post in English said.

“I call on the Dutch authorities to act immediately to prevent injuries and worse. Anybody that can act, please do so now.” he tagged Minister-president of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, who has yet to address the situation.

Foreign Ministry and Gideon Sa'ar

Newly appointed Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar confirmed in an official statement that he was handling the incident, which he said had not yet ended, and the authorities in Amsterdam have not yet gained control.

He added that he was directly liaising with the Israeli ambassador to the Netherlands, alongside Prime Minister Netanyahu.

He also posted a hotline for Israelis and Jews in danger.

אנו מטפלים מול הגורמים בהולנד בארועים החמורים שם. כל ישראלי או יהודי שנמצא כרגע במצוקה או יש לו מידע ומיקום על ארוע אלים שמתרחש כעת - אנא לפנות לחדר מצב:

The Embassy of Israel to the USA posted additional hotlines .

"[We are] urging Israelis who are in need of assistance to call one of these numbers: +97225303155, +31634138229"

Israel Foreign Ministry said the "horrific scenes from Amsterdam" echoed "Europe's darkest history."

"Hundreds of fans of Israel’s Maccabi TLV were ambushed and brutally attacked in Amsterdam last night after the match against Ajax. On the eve of Kristallnacht—when Jews in Nazi Germany faced brutal attacks—it is horrifying to witness antisemitic violence on the streets of Europe once again."

Preparations for the event

On Monday, Spain’s AS newspaper reported that a pro-Palestinian group was planning to protest outside the stadium, targeting the Israeli team and its fans, and on Tuesday, it was reported that in addition to Maccabi’s regular security, Mossad agents would join the team to provide additional protection.

Earlier on Thursday, the NL Times reported that several individuals had been arrested for riots. However, Amsterdam police did not confirm whether they were fans of the football club or pro-Palestinian supporters.

Additionally, the Diaspora Ministry said it had warned Dutch police about the high risk situation, and alerted them to three incidents ahead of the game.

"Unfortunately, the local forces failed in their mission of protecting Israeli football fans," wrote Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli.

The Netherlands is the location of both the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, which have sought to place arrest warrants on Israeli officials.