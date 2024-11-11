At Jerusalem prize ceremony, Daniel Andrews demands accountability for antisemitism

“If people won’t speak out against antisemitism - defund them,” said Daniel Andrews, Former Victorian premier, recipient of the Jerusalem Prize for 2024. Andrews spoke at Central Shule in Melbourne on Sunday after receiving the prestigious Jerusalem Prize from the World Zionist Organization, the Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA), and Zionism Victoria. Andrews addressed the surge in antisemitism since October 7.

Daniel Andrews received the prestigious Jerusalem Prize award for 2024 from Gusti Yehoshua Braverman, Head of the Department for Organization and Connection with Israelis Abroad at the World Zionist Organization, for his work on behalf of the local Jewish community and the State of Israel and his firm stand on the side of Israel and the Jewish people. A

n award of appreciation was also presented to Mrs. Jeanette Searle, former Director General of the Zionist Federation of Australia, for her many years of work on behalf of the Jewish community, the State of Israel, and Zionism.

“I see it as a great privilege but also an obligation,” said Yehoshua-Braverman, “to honor and thank those who strengthen us, who support us, in routine and emergency situations, among them Jews and non-Jews, men and women, and all of them are true friends of Israel and the Zionist spirit.”

In his remarks, Andrews urged Jewish philanthropists to stop funding antisemites and said: “If people are happy, in fact, to take your money while being antisemites, defund them. If you want to support Hamas, get them to pay your bills, get them to fund your programs and build your buildings.”

Andrews declared that if Jewish people do this, he will back them publicly and loudly, emphasizing that funding agreements should include a commitment to oppose antisemitism, saying: “part of the bargain ought to be that you don’t go missing when evil takes hold.” From his perspective, organizations should not promote and promulgate anti-Jewish sentiment.

Andrews was awarded the Jerusalem Prize for 2024, a prize that recognizes individuals whose leadership and support for Israel transcend politics, for his longstanding support for Israel, a country which he described as “a miracle” and “the only democracy in a despotic region, the only place with gender equality at law, the only place where people are free and safe to love who they love, criticize their government if they wish, and where they can organize in their workplaces.” For him, “Israel is more than a start-up nation. It’s a stand-up nation, a Jewish state, but a place of great diversity that stands up against evil.”

Regarding the current war in Israel, Andrews noted that while peace is a legitimate aim, its legitimacy is in tatters if one fails to acknowledge that there was, in fact, a ceasefire on October 6 last year, and added, “If the Iron Dome was switched off for even one hour, there would be no peace, and there would be no Israel.”

ZFA president Jeremy Leibler highlighted Andrews’ record of support for the Jewish community, including the implementation of mandatory Holocaust education, the establishment of a trade office, and strengthening security measures at Jewish schools,

synagogues, and community centers. Leibler particularly noted the Andrews government's adoption of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism in 2022, describing it as critical. Andrews addressed the current climate of antisemitism, saying, "Though antisemitism is not new, and every Jew knows that only too well … the ferocity and the brazenness of anti-Jewish and anti-Israel sentiment is like nothing that I have seen in my lifetime. It is a stain on our nation, and it shames us all."

However, he offered words of reassurance to the community: “The vast majority of Victorians and Australians have bigger hearts and, frankly, bigger brains. You are loved, you are respected, and you are enough. The Jewish community is central to our multiculturalism and central to the values and the success of our state.”

He said the Jewish community has many friends, and he is honored to count himself as one of them. Previous Australian winners include former prime ministers Bob Hawke, John Howard, Julia Gillard, and Scott Morrison, former foreign minister Alexander Downer, and former governor-general, the late Sir Zelman Cowen.