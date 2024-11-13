Dan Bilzerian 'would bet entire net worth that less than 6 million Jews were killed in Holocaust'

American social media influencer and poker player Dan Bilzerian went on the Piers Morgan Uncensored Show on Tuesday, where he made numerous inflammatory and controversial statements about Jewish people.

Bilzerian has described Hamas as a "resistance organization" and has called its late leader, Yahya Sinwar, "a hero." He also claimed that reports of sexual violence by Hamas were disproven, and when asked by Morgan how they were disproven, he said "he's seen articles that said this did not happen."

Conspiracy theories

Bilzerian went on to baselessly claim that the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy in 1963 was an Israeli Mossad operation and called out Bilzerian's spreading of conspiracy theories and lack of evidence that Israel was responsible for the assassination. He also claimed that Israel killed Libyan politician Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and that the Mossad organized Jeffrey Epstein's island.

"I wasn't there, but everything I've seen, evidence-wise, points to Israel," Bilzerian simply responded.

He believes that Israel has control over the US government and has blackmailed and controlled politicians. Dan Bilzerian on Patrick Bet-David show, August 2024. (credit: SCREENSHOT/YOU TUBE)

Bilzerian disputes number of Jews killed in the Holocaust

When asked by Morgan if Jews were right to feel victim due to the Holocaust, Bilzerian responded by saying: "I believe Jewish supremacy is the greatest threat to the world today" and said that "most of the problems today are caused by Jewish supremacy."

Bilzerian also says that the number of Jews killed during the Holocaust has been "revised." When Morgan confronted him on such a statement, he said he "would bet [his] entire net worth that it was under 6 million," claiming that "the mathematics don't work."

He then made another false and inflammatory statement when he followed that by claiming Jews have killed more Christians than 6 million, and that "they've basically invented genocide."

Morgan calls Bilzerian blatantly antisemitic

Morgan eventually calls out Bilzerian for his antisemitism, to which he restates his belief about the supposed dangers of "Jewish supremacy" and then goes on to claim that Jewish people "control the media" and are publicly promoting transgender ideologies. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Bilzerian also said he takes issue with the word "antisemitism," calling the Palestinians "the real semites." He then says all Israeli Jews are Eastern European Ashkenazi Jews and that "they don't have actual Hebrew DNA."

"I'm staggered about how brazen you've been," Morgan said on Bilzerian's antisemitism. "You're literally blaming Jewish people for almost everything that's happened that you don't like in the world. That is the purest personification of antisemitism right there."

Bilzerian responds by saying that Judaism "promotes supremacy and rape, and steals from other people as long as they're not Jewish" and calls Israel a "manifestation of that."

Morgan calls Bilzerian a Nazi after a long pause, telling him, "What you're saying is literally what Nazis have said in World War II; they would have literally articulated their hatred of Jewish people and their reasons why in the exact the way you've just done. You've literally spent the last 20 minutes on an antisemitic rant that makes Kanye look like a choir boy."