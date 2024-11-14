Antisemitism surged in Arab-Muslim world following outbreak of Israel-Hamas War - study

Antisemitism has remained rife in the Arab-Muslim world following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, a study by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center found.

The study explores antisemitism in Muslim and Arab countries before and during the war, including online presence, newspaper content, cartoons and more. Here are some of the findings:

Qatar

Many Qatari newspapers were found to promote conspiracy theories about Jews. For example, columnist Abdullah al-Amadi wrote in al-Sharq "Jews are cunning, deceitful and untrustworthy, and therefore Muslims should avoid showing any flexibility toward them or waste time negotiating with them."

In another al Sharq article, a journalist wrote "Do not trust the tricks of the Jews, their cunning, resentment, cowardice and deceit have not changed and never will, because their hearts are naturally inclined toward betrayal, deception and fraud." Demonstrators take part in a march in support of Palestinians in Gaza and to salute the slain Jordanian who shot and killed three Israeli civilians, according to the Israeli authorities, at the Allenby Bridge border crossing in the West Bank, in Amman, Jordan September 8, 2024. (credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)

Egypt

The Al-Azhar University in Egypt is the foremost authority in the Sunni Muslim world, according to the report. The leader of the university, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, has expressed full support for Hamas, and has been known to call Jews "descendants of apes and pigs" and wished for them to suffer "annihilation."

Turkey

The report found that state-owned Turkish media, including the public broadcasting corporation TRT and Anadolu, have at times published antisemitic content. Another paper, Yeni Safak, published an article with the headline "3000 years of killing with their perverse faith: the world must eradicate the virus."

Jordan

In Jordan, the Gosta coffee shop chain started serving a Holocaust Coffee, with a hand clothed in a Palestinian flag toasting marshmallows with Stars of David on.

Cartoons

The study also found that many Islamic cartoons have developed new strains of antisemitic messaging. The report found that, while before the war, Jews were mainly portrayed as traitors, following the war, Jews are now being depicted as brutal and feral.