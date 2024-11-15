Performance by Israeli band canceled in the Netherlands due to threats

A performance in the Netherlands by Israeli band, Yemen Blues was canceled due to threats, De Telegraaf reported on Thursday.

The performance at the PAARD venue in Hague was canceled Wednesday night due to threats to the band, which includes Yemenite-Jewish members, PAARD director Majel Blonden confirmed.

The threats were made by Pro-Palestinian groups over social media and called for protestors to gather outside the venue.

Blonden explained it was a difficult decision to cancel the event, adding, "We maintained close contact with the police throughout. Ensuring the safety of our artists, staff, and visitors was paramount. We couldn’t guarantee that."

The decision to cancel was made by the PAARD management team in consultation with police. Pro-Palestinian protesters face Dutch police while taking part in a banned demonstration in Amsterdam, Netherlands November 10, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Anthony Deutsch)

A spokesperson for Hague Mayor Jan van Zanen stated that the event wasn't canceled by the mayor, confirming that PAARD made the decision.

Antisemitic incidents

The cancellation of the Yemen Blues concert follows a wave of antisemitic incidents in Amsterdam over the past week, as Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were attacked in a violent pogrom after a game with the Dutch team Ajax last Thursday night.

On Monday, Pro-Palestine protestors clashed with riot police at Amsterdam's central Dam Square, leading to over 50 arrests.

One of the city's famous trams was set alight by rioters dressed in black and armed with fireworks, according to De Telegraaf. The rioters threw debris and shouted "Kanker Joden" (cancer Jews), but it is used to mean "f*** the Jews."

Following the attack, the city announced a three-day ban on all demonstrations to maintain public order. Furthermore, the government had announced it would hold stricter border control until December 9.

Hundreds of people defied the ban, which had been upheld by a local court earlier in the day.

They chanted "Free Palestine" and "Shame on you" and called for an end to the war in Gaza.