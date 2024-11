Initial reports of violent incidents in Amsterdam, as tram set on fire, 'Cancer Jews' chanted

Initial reports of violent incidents in Amsterdam just days after a violent pogrom targeted Jews and Israelis last Thursday night.

“Kanker Joden” schreeuwend gooien ze met bommen naar een tram, die nu in brand staat. #Amsterdam Plein 40 45 pic.twitter.com/Pg3NyyuO3j — Free mind (@LoneWolfRA) November 11, 2024

Social media from the city shows one of the city's famous trams being set alight as rioters throw debris and shout "Kanker Joden," literally meaning "cancer Jews," but is used to mean "f*** the Jews."