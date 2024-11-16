Dana Bash tells Code Pink 'they have no shame, decency' after confrontation over Israel

A Code Pink activist confronted Jewish CNN co-anchor Dana Bash on Friday at a synagogue over "conflating antizionism and antisemitism."

The activist stated her belief that conflating the two is "antisemitic" and "dangerous to the Jewish community and its values."

Bash responded by saying that being "anti-Israel or being anti-Israeli government is not antisemitic." The activist said that's what the protests on college campuses were about.

You came to a place of Jewish worship, stood on the Bhima, near the holy Torah scroll, and pretended to be congregants. You have no shame, no decency, and no clue what you’re talking about. https://t.co/PdqzcMjP4b — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) November 15, 2024

Bash immediately disagreed with the notion, asking the activist, "Have you been to the [protests] at my house where they call me Zionist trash and call for the intifada against me?" She calls the protests on college campuses antisemitic but clarifies her belief that there are "many genuine pro-Palestinian protests."

The extremist protests, Bash believes, are ones that chant "from the river to the sea, they want to do away with the State of Israel." Code Pink activists take part in a pro-Palestinian march on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), in Chicago, Illinois, US, August 19, 2024. (credit: ADREES LATIF/REUTERS)

Social media battle

The organization posted the entire interaction onto Twitter/X, saying that Bash's "disbelief when confronted with facts about Israel’s policies raises a critical question: If you’re informing the public, Dana, shouldn’t you start by informing yourself? If not, you are just being a mouthpiece for the genocide in Gaza."

Bash took to the social media platform to respond to the accusations, saying, "You came to a place of Jewish worship, stood on the Bhima, near the holy Torah scroll, and pretended to be congregants.

"You have no shame, no decency, and no clue what you’re talking about," she added.