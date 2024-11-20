German architecture foundation revokes award to artist over Israel boycott stance

The German Schelling Architecture Foundation has rescinded an award previously granted to British artist James Bridle after revelations of their co-signing an open letter pledging to boycott Israeli cultural institutions, the foundation announced in a statement on Tuesday.

James Bridle, an author and theorist, was unanimously selected for the Architectural Theory Prize 2024, the foundation stated in its June 2024 announcement. However, the foundation's committees unanimously decided to revoke the award, which is valued at €10,000 and presented biennially.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for November 20 in Karlsruhe, Germany. In its statement, the foundation acknowledged confronting a “profound and delicate problem.”

“This issue arises from our awareness of Germany’s history and the responsibilities that follow,” the statement read. “James Bridle’s endorsement of a call to boycott Israeli cultural institutions is incompatible with this responsibility, and it is why the Foundation cannot award the prize.”

The statement added: “We respect James Bridle’s right to express their political position, particularly as the Foundation does not accuse Bridle of antisemitism. However, the Foundation cannot support or be associated with any call for the cultural isolation of Israel.” A protester holds a placard reading ‘I boycott Israel, but not the Jews,’ during a demonstration marking al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), in Berlin on June 1 (credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)

According to The Guardian, the other nominees for the prize have been notified of the foundation’s decision.

Accusations of antisemitism?

“Although they are clearly not prepared to state it outright, the Foundation’s decision is an accusation of antisemitism, which is abhorrent,” Bridle told The Guardian. “It is particularly so given the organization’s own history.”

In a follow-up statement, the Foundation clarified: “The claim that the Foundation accuses James Bridle of ‘antisemitism’ is decidedly untrue.”

“The Schelling Foundation believes a unilateral call for a boycott is not a suitable means to initiate or support peace initiatives,” it added.