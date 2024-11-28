'F*** Israel': Attackers pelt London bus carrying Jewish school children

Two school buses transporting pupils of London's Jewish Free School (JFS) were pelted with rocks by teenagers shouting "f*** Israel" on Thursday. The incident was first reported by The Jewish Chronicle (JC).

A group of ten teenagers from a different school reportedly attacked the two buses, before four of the attackers jumped onto one of the buses, swore at the children and threw objects.

One twelve-year-old boy told the JC that he heard people in the back of the bus screaming.

"I was sitting at the front of the bus and everyone was completely terrified and hiding under our seats. It was really scary. They had big heavy rocks."

The boy added that the attackers were swearing at the children and yelling "f*** Israel." The teenage attackers were also filming the incident. London (credit: INGIMAGE)

Nobody intervened

The boy added that multiple people on the street witnessed the incident, but did not try to intervene.

One girl, Gabi, aged 11, told the JC that some people got off the bus to run away. She added that she didn't know "what they are going to do with that video."

One parent, who gave a statement to the police, said "Nothing prepares you for this as a parent."

"It makes me wonder what sort of hate these children are being taught at school," the parent added.

Community Security Trust (CST) is supporting the students. CST's Director of Policy Dave Rich said on X that the bus stop was near a separate school, whose pupils had previously caused issues.

"We are supporting JFS and speaking to the other school to see if they can deal with it."