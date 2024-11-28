Thousands rally in Amsterdam against antisemitism amid rising attacks in the Netherlands

On Thursday evening, thousands of supporters are gathering at the Stopera in Amsterdam, waving Israeli and Dutch flags, to demonstrate solidarity with the Jewish community and speak out against the alarming surge in antisemitism in the Netherlands. The rally, organized by Christians for Israel and other pro-Israel organizations, has become a powerful show of unity and resistance against hatred.

Surge in antisemitism across the Netherlands

In recent months, the Netherlands has witnessed a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents, particularly following the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict. According to the Center for Information and Documentation on Israel (CIDI), there have been numerous reports of attacks on Jewish individuals, graffiti defacing synagogues and Jewish institutions, and antisemitic chants at protests. Social media platforms have also seen a disturbing rise in hate speech targeting the Jewish community.

One of the most shocking recent events occurred during pro-Palestinian demonstrations, where chants of "Death to Jews" were heard in public squares—an act that drew widespread condemnation from Dutch officials and citizens. The situation has left many in the Jewish community feeling vulnerable, leading to heightened security measures at Jewish schools, synagogues, and cultural centers.

Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs, Chief Rabbi of the Netherlands, has been outspoken about the growing threat: “For many Jews in the Netherlands, wearing a kippah in public or expressing their identity has become a risk. This should not be the reality in a country that prides itself on tolerance and freedom.” The city of Amsterdam (credit: c4i)

Solidarity in the face of hatred

The rally at the Stopera is an answer to these rising concerns. Attendees are carrying Israeli and Dutch flags as a show of solidarity and defiance against the hate. Signs with messages such as "No to Antisemitism" and "Support Israel, Support Freedom" are visible throughout the crowd.

Sebastian Garner, one of the participants, said: “The recent wave of antisemitism is horrifying, and it’s not something we can ignore. This rally is a way for us to say ‘enough is enough.’ We are here for the Jewish community, and we stand with Israel.”

Paulus de Beer, holding a sign inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the city of Urk, explained the significance of his message: “Urk is a city with a long history of standing with Israel and the Jewish people. In times like these, we want to show that Israel has true allies here in the Netherlands, and that hate will not go unanswered.”

Symbolic shift in venue sparks debate

The rally was initially scheduled to take place at Dam Square, one of the most iconic locations in Amsterdam, but Mayor Femke Halsema declined the request, citing concerns about public order and safety. This decision was met with criticism, with many viewing it as a missed opportunity for the city to take a firm stand against antisemitism. The last-minute relocation to the Stopera has not deterred the crowd, which continues to grow as more people arrive to show their support.

As the rally unfolds, the streets of Amsterdam are filled with songs of hope, speeches of solidarity, and a resounding call to confront the rising tide of antisemitism in the Netherlands