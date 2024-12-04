How Germany’s left amplifies terror propaganda against the west

Berlin’s Police Chief recently advised Jews and members of the LGBTQ+ community to exercise caution in the city, as antisemitism in Germany has escalated dramatically since October 7, 2023. Demonstrations supporting Palestine feature call for Israel’s annihilation, along with terror rhetoric and explicit antisemitism. In neighborhoods like Neukölln, unrest and riots have ensued, with leftist activists protesting with those who glorify Hamas and other terror organizations. People wearing Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades t-shirts participated in queer sit-ins. People take part in the annual Christopher Street Day (CSD) LGBTQ+ Pride march, in Berlin, Germany July 27, 2024. (Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)

Viewing these demonstrations merely as solidarity with Palestinian civilian casualties, as many in Germany do, is naive. University professors have defended students paternalistically as “peace demonstrators” while the students painted Hamas triangles and slogans justifying terror on campus. Experienced observers, however, recognize a deliberate strategy: terror-affiliated actors have long sought to align naive Palestine sympathizers with radical agendas. Almost all major demonstrations in Berlin were organized by groups closely associated with militant Palestinian factions—often the widely designated terror group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

One such group is Masar Badil, an organization targeting the Palestinian diaspora in the West that openly seeks to normalize support for antisemitism, aiming to push leftist groups toward active solidarity with Hamas, the PFLP, and other terror groups.

Research by democ reveals that Masar Badil is ideologically and personally linked to the PFLP and has had a European network since 2020 that aims to unite Islamist, far-left, and other extremist movements against Israel and the West.

Through online seminars, demonstrations, and conferences, Masar Badil connects activists with senior figures from Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and Yemen’s Houthis. Nowhere else can anti-Israel activists interact so freely with senior Hamas leaders via Zoom. Self-described feminist and anti-racist groups have even welcomed Houthi rebel representatives at their events.

At Masar Badil events, terrorists are revered and express gratitude in return. A month after October 7, Hamas spokesperson Hossam Badran addressed European audiences, praising leftist movements in the West for reversing the “Zionist narrative” that portrays resistance as barbaric. Sami Abu Zuhri, head of Hamas’ Political Bureau abroad, openly appealed to supporters to “liberate Gaza and the world from the grip of cursed Jewish lobbies.”

Nasr al-Din Amer of the Houthis was even more explicit: “Individuals with technical and engineering knowledge can contact resistance groups in Palestine directly or, if this is difficult, other dedicated groups outside Palestine.”

Many Masar Badil activists were previously involved with the PFLP proxy, Samidoun, which celebrated October 7 by distributing free baklava in Berlin and was banned in Germany shortly thereafter. Key Samidoun leaders now operate under Masar Badil, which remains legal despite its clear affiliation with militant factions.

Protests cloaked in solidarity legitimize violence, normalize antisemitism, and radicalize individuals. Masar Badil specifically targets young Arabic-speaking men in Germany, many of whom struggle with integration into the greater German society. Antisemitic chants are often delivered briefly in Arabic to avoid broader scrutiny. Meanwhile, societal narratives in Germany referencing “genocide” or “apartheid” reinforce radical ideologies. If protests fail to achieve their goals, there is a risk that activists will escalate militant actions as promoted by their ideological affiliates.

It is important to distinguish: Not everyone at European demonstrations supports Hamas' massacres or Israel's destruction, nor is all criticism of the Israeli government inherently antisemitic. In Berlin, many individuals of Arab descent understandably empathize with their relatives. But the organizers of these protests are not concerned with Palestinian suffering; the broader pro-Palestinian movement in Germany and Europe has become a tool of antisemitism.

In October, Masar Badil held a rally in Madrid where activist Charlotte Kates referred to October 7 as a “heroic operation of Palestinian resistance” defending humanity “with every gun, with every bullet, with every missile.”

Masar Badil, Samidoun, and other organizations do not always openly reveal their true goals, but one truth remains: those who heed their calls for protest do not stand for peace and coexistence. This escalating challenge to Israel and the West - vilified as Zionist enablers - must be taken seriously before it is too late.

Linus Kebba Pook is the founder and co-executive director of the organization democ, which analyzes anti-democratic movements in Germany.

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Justin Amler.