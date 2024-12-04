French parliament approves bill against antisemites, racists becoming citizens

The French National Assembly approved of a bill to combat rising antisemitism on Tuesday that would deny citizenship, naturalization, or residency to foreigners convicted of having engaged in discriminatory acts against people because of their national origin, race, or religion.

The law, which would also have to pass in the French Senate, was adopted by the parliament late Tuesday with 154 parliamentarians in favor, 72 against, and 43 in abstention.

The "bill to combat antisemitism, racism, and xenophobia," proposed by Republican representative Eric Pauget, explained that it was drafted in response to address the 300% rise in recorded antisemitic incidents in the first half of 2024. 1,673 antisemitic attacks were recorded in 2023, and 887 in the first half of this year.

Though Jews represented about 1% of the French population, according to the Interior Ministry the antisemitic incidents accounted for 57% of racist and anti-religious attacks in the country. There was also a warning that anti-Jewish sentiment had increased by 400% in schools in the recent academic year, and "antisemitic" demonstrations had increased by 1200%.

"In the current context of an explosion of antisemitic acts and remarks, a strengthening of our legal arsenal could guarantee greater effectiveness of justice in the repression of hate speech and discriminatory behavior," said the bill. "Contrary to the humanist values ​​of our Republic, these acts must entail the impossibility of becoming French for foreigners who would be the authors of antisemitic, racist or xenophobic acts." French Prime Minister Michel Barnier and members of the French government attend the questions to the government session before a vote on no-confidence motion against the French government at the National Assembly in Paris, France, December 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)

Antisemitism in Europe

The bill was inspired by a June 27 law that rules out "Racism, antisemitism, or any other form of misanthropy" for naturalization.

In March, it was reported by Der Spiegel that German citizenship tests would include questions on the Holocaust, Judaism, and Israel to filter out people with antisemitic views.

Mathilda Heller contributed to this report.