CAM, ELNET rally hundreds of local leaders against 'all-time high' antisemitism

Hundreds of mayors and local leaders across North America and Vienna gathered to combat antisemitism and promote tolerance at two different Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) summits last week.

Over two hundred mayors from across North America are "committed to fighting antisemitism and adopted a policy of 'zero tolerance," said CAM CEO Sasha Roytman Dratwa following the Mayor's Summit Against Antisemitism in Beverly Hills.

Additionally, over a hundred local leaders gathered at the United Against Antisemitism – “Actions Matter – The Summit” in Vienna, Austria.

These two events aimed to combat the rising rates of antisemitism, allowing leaders to develop plans for addressing hate in their communities.

A survey conducted by CAM, which was released on October 7 of this year, revealed that 3.5 million out of America's six million Jews have directly experienced antisemitism since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. CAM Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism. (credit: Royalty Creation Studios)

"Antisemitism is at an all-time high, and with Jews around the world feeling unsafe in their communities, we felt that those who are most likely to effect change for the better are local leaders,” Dratwa said.

Dratwa stated, "The unprecedented attendance at these emergency summits reflects the urgency of our mission. The many mayors and local leaders who answered our call and participated have committed to fighting Antisemitism and adopted a policy of 'zero tolerance.' Nevertheless, the outcome is what matters, and we will continue to work with them on its implementation."

Rising Antisemitism

Presidents of Rutgers, Northwestern, and UCLA were brought to Capitol Hill before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce in May for their handling of antisemitism on campus since October 7, specifically for their response to the pro-Palestinian encampments that unfolded earlier this year.

Following a legal complaint against UCLA from three Jewish students regarding antisemitism on campus, a judge ruled that the university must develop a plan with Jewish plaintiffs to protect them from anti-Israel and antisemitic encampments and protests in the coming semesters.

These challenges on university campuses underscore the urgent need for municipal responses to combat hate, CAM stated.

"Mayors are the most accessible and visible leaders in people’s lives. When acts of hate occur in your city, it threatens and undermines stability, and they must be addressed with decisive action,” said Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego.

Dean Trantalis, Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, added: "The horror of October 7 and the challenges that followed have left an indelible mark on our lives. If it starts with Antisemitism, when and where will it end? We must remain steadfast, protect those in need – and educate."

The Mayors Summit, which brought together municipal leaders from around the US, concluded with the unveiling of the Municipal Antisemitism Action Index. This tool aims to measure and rank municipalities' effectiveness in combating antisemitism and protecting their Jewish residents.

This index would also provide strategies to enhance leaders' responses to hate incidents while offering potential residents a valuable resource when considering relocation.

In Vienna, at the United Against Antisemitism event, held in partnership with the European Leadership Network (ELNET), over a hundred leaders and experts from the fields of politics, academia, and civil society discussed strategies against Antisemitism in education, culture, sports, and the digital space.

"Antisemitism is a global challenge without national borders. Since October 7, we have seen a resurgence of Antisemitism related to Israel in the streets of Europe,” said Karsten Evans, Director of ELNET activities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

“The Vienna conference provides a central platform for deepening dialogue, developing new approaches, and formulating concrete actions and steps against Jew-hatred. Only through joint action can we protect Jewish communities and defend democratic values."