Study: 40% of US Jewish medical professionals experienced antisemitism in workplace

Almost 40% of medical professionals within the US have been affected by antisemitism in the wake of October 7 of last year, a study published by StandWithUs revealed earlier this month.

The study, "Antisemitism in American Healthcare: A Survey Study of Reported Experiences," was conducted by StandWithUs's data and analytics department and was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of General Internal Medicine.

The study reported on high rates of antisemitism experienced by American-Jewish medical professionals since the October 7 massacre and found that, in the 14 months since the event, there has been a surge of antisemitic incidents in this sector.

A total of 645 self-identifying Jewish healthcare professionals from 35 states within the US were surveyed in the study. Just under three-quarters (74%) of whom are physicians. Nearly 40% of those surveyed indicated they had experienced direct exposure to antisemitism in their professional settings.

The participants in the study shared testimonies of such incidents. One participant recalled that a colleague would say that "Zionists" should be denied medical care while discussing a Jewish patient. THE VISITORS’ center is equipped with an expansive multipurpose room and interactive audio-visual technology capable of simulating media broadcast interviews. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Others shared that their peers socially isolated them based on their Jewish identity and that they experienced antisemitic hate speech.

Another reported that they were placed on a 'do not call or hire' list based on Jewish identity and connection to Israel.

Roughly one-quarter of respondents (26.4%) reported feeling unsafe or threatened due to antisemitic incidents.

The respondents also said they had received comments from co-workers justifying the October 7 massacre.

Furthermore, survey participants noted there was a lack of acknowledgment by medical institutions of Israelis who were raped, murdered, and kidnapped, even though Palestinian trauma was addressed. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"It is imperative for medical institutions to incorporate training that confronts antisemitism to ensure the safety and inclusivity of all healthcare professionals," said Dr. Kelly Michelson, co-author and Director of the Center for Bioethics and Medical Humanities at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Dr. Alexandra Fishman, Founding Director of the StandWithUS Data & Analytics department, oversaw the study’s methodology and analyzed the results.

“This groundbreaking pilot study aimed to understand the prevalence and impact of bigotry against Jews in healthcare," said Dr. Alexandra Fishman, Founding Director of the StandWithUS Data & Analytics department. Dr. Fishman oversaw the study’s methodology.

"It is deeply troubling when nearly 40% of respondents indicate that they have personally experienced or witnessed Antisemitism in their places of work. This resurgence of hatred and discrimination requires both further study and immediate action by leaders in the medical field,” Dr. Fishman continued.

Co-author Dr. Sheri Ross of Pedia Trust added that “Healthcare organizations have a moral imperative to create a zero-tolerance environment for any form of discrimination. The lack of attention given to antisemitism in anti-bias training is a glaring omission that must be rectified to protect both professionals and patients.”

Suggested call to action

A total of 1.9% of participants said that training at their institutions did not include content on antisemitism.

The study’s authors stressed that the study’s results are a call to action for healthcare organizations to expand Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives, anti-bias training, and similar programs to include education about antisemitism.

This step is vital to combat the rising wave of hatred and discrimination against Jews and ensure a safer, more inclusive environment for all healthcare professionals, according to the study's authors.

They also highlighted that another more robust survey should be conducted to better understand the problem.