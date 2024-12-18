Genesis Prize Chairman Stan Polovets reflects on global antisemitism

During Polovets' visits, he attended a ceremony marking the beginning of construction of the Holocaust Museum of Greece, met with released hostages and families of those still in captivity, visited the site of the Nova Music Festival and observed firsthand the rising antisemitism in the UK.

JPost: Let’s start with your trip to Greece for the ceremony marking the beginning of the construction of the Holocaust Museum of Greece. In its latest survey, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) ranked Greece as the most antisemitic country in Europe. Why is it ranked so high, and did you experience antisemitism during your visit?

Genesis Prize Foundation Chairman Stan Polovets with Luis Har at the Hostage Rally in Tel Aviv; Israeli-Argentinian hostage Luis was freed from Gaza by the IDF in February after 129 days. (Credit: COURTESY THE GENESIS PRIZE FOUNDATION)

SP: While the ADL did find that 69% of Greeks harbor antisemitic attitudes and stereotypes, several of my Greek non-Jewish acquaintances questioned the metrics of the survey. For example, they did not think that an affirmative response to questions about power and money necessarily equated to a manifestation of antisemitism. Some said it actually shows the respect Greek people feel for the Jews. They also pointed out that Greek antisemitism – to the extent it does exist – is not violent, and the Greek government, led by both the current and previous prime ministers, is one of Israel’s closest allies in all of Europe.

JPost: And your own experience?

SP: I felt very welcome and did not personally see or feel antisemitism while I was there. In fact, I noticed that many Israelis are investing in Greece and either moving there or using it as a second home. Its proximity to Israel, similar Mediterranean climate and cuisine, and respite from social, political, and military developments in Israel make it an attractive option. Menorah that survived the attacks at Kibbutz Nir Oz. (Credit: COURTESY THE GENESIS PRIZE FOUNDATION)

JPost: The German government has joined Genesis in co-funding the construction of the Holocaust Museum of Greece, and Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier participated in the inauguration ceremony. Did you have a chance to meet with President Steinmeier, and if so, what did you discuss?

SP: I did have the opportunity to speak with President Steinmeier during the reception following the ceremony. He told me how much it means to the German government and people to be supporting the construction of the Holocaust Museum of Greece. He spoke of the shame he felt – a word he used in his public remarks – about Germany’s sordid past and how important it is to fight antisemitism. He also expressed strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

JPost: From Greece, you went to Israel and participated in a rally for hostages at Hostage Square, marking 400 days since their abduction on October 7. Germany’s ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, was a keynote speaker at the rally. What did he say, and why do you think Germany is now at the forefront of supporting Israel?

SP: Ambassador Seibert spoke in Hebrew and forcefully called for the release of all remaining hostages. He admitted that “until now, we have failed to bring everyone home” and that talks with those who have an influence on Hamas “have come to naught.” I continue to be impressed by Germany’s strong support of Israel and leadership in fighting antisemitism in Germany and Europe. On a visit to Israel, former German Prime Minister Angela Merkel coined the phrase Staatsraison - repeated by current Prime Minister Olaf Scholz - to explain that Israel’s security is Germany’s “reason of state.” I believe that mainstream German political leadership feels collective shame in Germany’s horrific past and is driven to make amends and prevent history from repeating itself. This manifests itself in strong political and military support for the Jewish State and cracking down on anti-Israel and antisemitic demonstrations in Germany. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

JPost: While in Israel, you visited communities in the south devastated by Hamas attacks. Hundreds of millions of dollars will be needed to rebuild. Do you know if the German government will assist in rebuilding efforts?

SP: On his visit to Israel in late October 2023, German President Steinmeier announced the allocation of $7.6 million for the reconstruction of a cultural building in Kibbutz Be’eri destroyed by Hamas. I don’t know if additional money will be granted, but I suspect – given Germany’s strong support of Israel – that more funding will be forthcoming. Genesis Prize Foundation Chairman Stan Polovets in front of the home of the Bibas Family in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Parents Shiri and Yarden and their two toddlers Ariel and Kfir were kidnapped on October 7. (Credit: COURTESY THE GENESIS PRIZE FOUNDATION)

JPost: What about American philanthropists?

SP: A large number of American Jewish philanthropists are committed to rebuilding the destroyed communities. Organizations such as the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Jewish Funders Network (JFN), and Jewish National Fund (JNF-USA) have been raising funds for reconstruction and rehabilitation. I also know that several wealthy Russian business leaders want to help but are not able to do so yet because of sanctions imposed by the EU and others.

JPost: What is the Genesis Prize Foundation doing to support Israel this year? What are your plans for 2025?

SP: The 2024 Genesis Prize honored and provided financial support to Israeli NGOs treating, counseling, and supporting released and rescued hostages and their families. Our foundation mounted an international public awareness campaign to ensure that the plight of the hostages remains on top of the agenda of global leaders. We funded legal expenses for hostage families who traveled to the Hague to present thousands of pages of evidence and personal testimony in their lawsuit against Hamas terrorists at the International Court of Justice.

While we have not yet decided on our philanthropic programs for 2025, we are exploring ways to contribute to the rebuilding efforts in the South. One potential project relates to the rebuilding of Kibbutz Nir Oz, which suffered unimaginable death and destruction on October 7. Out of 400 people residing at the kibbutz, about 100 were killed or kidnapped, and 29 members of the kibbutz remain in Gaza, almost one-third of the total captives still held by Hamas. I’ll never forget the menorah I saw lying in the ruins of one of the houses at Nir Oz in the ashes of the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

JPost: Has the foundation decided on the 2025 laureate and philanthropic theme?

SP: We have not. We will begin by reaching out to the global Jewish community in January to ask for laureate nominations. We are also exploring a variety of timely and relevant philanthropic areas of focus to ensure that our funding is impactful and attracts additional philanthropic partners. One area we’re considering is how best to fight back against the global explosion of antisemitism, the extent and vitriolic hatred of which I saw firsthand during my visit to the United Kingdom.

JPost: It is interesting how Greece and Germany (with their historically high rates of antisemitism) are now some of Europe’s strongest supporters of Israel and their countries’ Jewish communities. The UK, which has historically been welcoming to the Jews, has become one of Israel’s staunchest critics, blocking arms sales to Israel and tolerating pro-Hamas rallies. What are the leaders of the Jewish community in the UK saying about this? Is the UK a lost cause due to its large Muslim community?

SP: With a staggering 5,500 antisemitic incidents in the year following October 7 - 300% more than the previous year – and the extent of unchecked public demonstrations of hatred against Jews and Israel, British Jewish leaders are calling this a “new reality.” Some have even said that life for British Jews has “changed forever.” Many are hiding their Jewish necklaces and removing mezuzot from their doors. One sees very few people brave enough to wear kippot on the streets of London. And most ominously, the British government indicated that it would comply with ICC arrest warrants and detain Prime Minister Netanyahu if he came to the UK.

I’d hate to call anything a “lost cause,” but with Britain’s large Muslim population and government actions that are immensely harmful to Israel, I’m very concerned for the future of Jewish life in the United Kingdom.

JPost: What are your thoughts about the US? Like a number of other prominent Jewish philanthropists like Michael Bloomberg, Mark Cuban, and Barry Diller, you were not a supporter of President Trump and spoke out publicly about your concerns related to his authoritarian tendencies, his isolationist policies, and what you call his lack of respect for the rule of law. It’s been a month since Trump won the election, and the contours of his cabinet and policies are becoming clearer. Are you more optimistic or pessimistic about the next four years than you were prior to the elections?

SP: In my view, it’s too early to tell. Some of his cabinet selections are very solid and will clearly benefit Israel, especially in the short term when Israel is fighting a seven-front war. As a Jew who cares deeply about Israel, I am grateful for the appointments of senior officials who unequivocally support Israel’s right to defend itself.

At the same time, many of Trump’s other appointments raise major concerns. The one I am worried the most about is Tulsi Gabbard, whose sympathies for Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin are more than disqualifying for the position of Director of National Intelligence. I hope Gabbard will withdraw or be rejected by the Senate. If not, I fear there will be a serious breakdown in cooperation and sharing of sensitive information between US intelligence services and its allies, many of whom have already expressed concerns to the Trump transition team about Gabbard and indicated their reluctance to share intelligence with the US if Gabbard is appointed as the top US intelligence official. This will impact Israel as well. I hope Trump will change his mind and find a Director of National Intelligence who is not on the TSA’s “watch list,” who does not spread the Kremlin’s propaganda, and who will not cause a breakdown of trust between the US and its allies.

This article was written in cooperation with the Genesis Prize.