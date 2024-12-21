‘The Jews must go’: Neo-Nazis protest outside Victoria’s Parliament House

While shouting “race traitor” toward those who took issue with their demonstration, a group of neo-Nazis holding a sign reading “Jews hate freedom” demonstrated outside Victoria’s Parliament House in Australia on Friday night, according to police, Australian media reports, and footage circulating online.

The group chanted, “The Jews must go” and “Freedom for the white man,” and the leader of the group claimed that Jews were trying to remove the freedom to protest in the country.

The neo-Nazi scenes in Melbourne are truly horrifying and terrifying. This should be a wake up call to both state and federal governments to act URGENTLY. pic.twitter.com/EDVngri0aC — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) December 21, 2024

The group’s leader also claimed that the Jewish community may have attacked their own synagogue in Melbourne - a reference to the devastating fire that destroyed Melbourne’s Adass synagogue in early December. Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia, December 6, 2024. (credit: AAP Image/Con Chronis via REUTERS)

Condemnations and investigations

Victoria Police Acting Superintendent Kelly Walker said it appeared the men were having "some type of photoshoot."

"They showed up with their own photographer," she said at a press conference.

Walker added that police arrived five minutes after they were called, but the men were quick to disperse themselves, although one man has since been identified. Police are currently searching for the identified man and are working to identify the others.

Looking to ID the men is our priority, so we'll be looking through the extensive CBD network of footage that exists and we'll seek advice under the Racial and Religious Tolerance Act," Walker said. "The behaviour was disgusting and the members of the public were outraged."

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan condemned the incident, according to Australian media.

"Masked Nazis on the front steps of our democracy with a mission to make Jews in our state feel unsafe," she said. "Antisemitism is rising around the world. I refuse to let Victoria succumb to it.

“We want to make it impossible for Nazis to function in this state – not just by banning their symbols and salutes of hate, but by putting their vilifying threats and incitements in the crimes act, where they belong.”