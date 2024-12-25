Man leading Victoria neo-Nazi protest arrested

An Australian man was arrested on Monday for leading a neo-Nazi protest at the Victoria parliament on Friday, the Victoria Police announced on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Wantirna man presented himself at a police station after law enforcement searched his home on Monday in connection to the around 20 darkly-dressed individuals who raised antisemitic banners at a Parliament House protest.

A number of items were seized during the raid on the Melbourne-area man's residence, and after he was arrested, he was interviewed in relation to grossly offensive public conduct, Racial and Religious Tolerance Act offenses, and offensive behavior.

As evidence is being prepared and submitted to prosecutors, the suspected neo-Nazi leader has been released.

"Victoria Police vehemently condemns antisemitic or racially motivated behavior in our society and will not tolerate this kind of activity," they said on Tuesday. AUSTRALIAN PRIME Minister Anthony Albanese inspects the damage at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, guided by Rabbi Moshe Khan, president of the Rabbinical Council of Victoria. (credit: AlboMP/X)

The group had reportedly held a banner proclaiming that "Jews hate freedom" and chanted “The Jews must go” and “Freedom for the white man."

Australian officials response to the protest

Victoria Police Acting Superintendent Kelly Walker said in a Saturday press briefing that it appeared that the group was having "some type of photoshoot" with "their own photographer."

When law enforcement arrived the neo-Nazi protesters fled toward Fitzroy Gardens, police said Tuesday. Police are still looking to identify other members of the group.

"Responding officers were told members of the public who were present were outraged and verbally showed their disgust to the protestors," shared the police. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan condemned the protest on social media on Friday, assuring the Australian Jewish community that the state "sends its love and solidarity" while threatening to drive out the protesters.

The calls for "freedom" by the neo-Nazis came after Allan announced a series of reforms last Tuesday which proposed to ban masked protests and extremist symbols of groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Neo-Nazi factions. The reforms, proposed to address rising antisemitic incidents in Victoria, would give law enforcement the power to “stop, search, and seize” in response to terrorist icons or flags.

Allan said on social media that the protest highlighted why she was acting.

"We are banning the symbols of terrorist organizations, at least three of which are white nationalist groups," said Allan. "We are banning masks and chains at protests to stamp out extreme protest behavior."

Allan said she wanted to make it "impossible for Nazis to function in this state" by criminalizing certain extremist behaviors.

"Masked Nazis on the front steps of our democracy with a mission to make Jews in our state feel unsafe," said Allan. "Antisemitism is rising around the world. I refuse to let Victoria succumb to it."