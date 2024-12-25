Limited Hanukkah display sparks controversy in Illinois city

The decision of an Illinois city to limit the display of a public Hanukkiah to one evening sparked controversy, with one resident starting a petition to change the decision.

At Chabad of Lake Forest's Third Annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting at Market Square on December 29, the Hanukkiah will not remain on public display after the event ends, the city said in a statement.

"Based on legal guidance from the City’s attorneys, the City must either allow all requests for extended displays by private groups on public property or deny them entirely to ensure safe public access and consistency in the use of public spaces," said the municipality.

"Since granting all such requests could lead to challenges in managing public spaces, the City has chosen to allow only time-limited displays as part of organized special events by community groups."

An online petition to allow the display to stand throughout the holiday was started on Change by someone claiming to be a resident, explaining that they were dismayed by the decision that undermined the inclusiveness previously displayed by the city.

"Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is observed for eight days and nights, and each night is significant," read the petition. "Limiting the display of the menorah to a few hours for one night fails to respect the full meaning and celebration of this beloved tradition."

Over 6.6 thousand people signed the petition by Wednesday night.

The Chabad of Lake Forest thanked both the city and supporters in a Tuesday social media post, explaining that while it appreciated the outpour of concern by both Jewish and non-Jewish Lake Forest residents, it wanted to emphasized that the decision was due to legal and other considerations, not antisemitism.

"In today's climate, when antisemitism is unfortunately on the rise, it's understandable for that to be on everyone's mind, but we assure you that this is not the case here. We continue to maintain a positive and supportive relationship with the city and hope to work together on this matter in the future," Rabbi Moshe and Sarah Spalter said on Facebook.

The Chabad noted that the Hanukkiah not being displayed for the entirety of the holiday was "not the result we had anticipated" but said that the "city's efforts in allowing us to hold the annual Menorah lighting celebration have been genuinely appreciated and have brought our community closer together."

According to the city, Mayor Stanford Tack is set to attend the lighting.

"We appreciate Chabad’s efforts in creating a welcoming community and look forward to this meaningful celebration," said the municipality.