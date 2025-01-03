Hanukkah in Uruguay: CAM joins partners in Latin America for festival of lights

Combat Antisemitism Movement’s Spanish division, CAM en Español, joined its partners in Uruguay over the course of Hanukkah to celebrate the Jewish holiday late last month, CAM announced.

“Since the beginning of CAM en Español’s activities almost four years ago, cooperation in every country has been strengthened thanks to the wonderful work carried out by CAM’s partners,” said Shay Salamon, CAM’s Uruguay-based Director of Hispanic Affairs. “On this holiday, we must shine together the light of truth and our common values and vision for a just, pluralistic, and hate-free society.”

On the second night of the Jewish festival of lights, CAM en Español attended Chabad of Uruguay’s menorah lighting ceremony in Montevideo.

During the event, attendees shared a prayer for release of the hostages in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip. Participants also prayed for the soldiers of the IDF.

On Hanukkah’s fourth night CAM en Español participated in Jewish Community of Punta del Este’s and the New Israeli Congregation of Montevideo’s havdalah service and menorah lighting in. Rabbi Yonatan Rotenberg assists a child in lighting the menorah at an event organized by Yavne, Dec. 30, 2024. (credit: COMBAT ANTISEMITISM MOVEMENT)

Havdalah is a Jewish ceremony commemorating the end of the Sabbath (Shabbat) and the beginning of a new week. While in some years Shabbat occurs twice during the eight-day holiday, this past Hanukkah contained only one.

“We Will Not Truly Celebrate Until All the Hostages Are Returned”

The ceremony, which was held the southern coastal city of Punta del Este, was attended by over 300 people and took place under a banner reading “We Will Not Truly Celebrate Until All the Hostages Are Returned.”

On the sixth night of Hanukkah, CAM en Español attended a children’s menorah-lighting ceremony hosted by the Yavne organization.

CAM notes that since its outreach activities in Latin America began in 2021, it has strove to build sturdy friendships and partnerships with local leaders, lawmakers, diplomats, community organizations, and civil society activists from all backgrounds.

CAM notes that since its outreach activities in Latin America began in 2021, it has strove to build sturdy friendships and partnerships with local leaders, lawmakers, diplomats, community organizations, and civil society activists from all backgrounds.

CAM works with these partners to fight antisemitism and has hosted regional summits in a different Latin American country every year since CAM en Español's. Last year, the summit took place in Costa Rica. In 2023 it was held in Uruguay, in 2022 it took place in Panama, and in 2021 the summit was in Guatemala.

CAM en Español’s has prided itself on being a leading voice in combating antisemitism in Latin America over the four years of its operations. Further, it boasts a growing coalition across an number of regional countries in order to fight Jew-hatred.