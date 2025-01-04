'Israel must go': Israeli attacked in Berlin over Israeli-Palestinian peace pin - report

An Israeli Jewish street artist was hospitalized in Berlin after she was attacked on New Year’s Eve for wearing a restaurant’s Israeli-Palestinian peace pin, the vegan Israeli-Palestinian restaurant Kanaan Berlin said on Saturday.

The Israeli artist identified as “Soli” was wearing the Kanaan pin, which depicts a heart divided into an Israeli and Palestinian flag, was approached by at least four individuals, according to the Saturday Instagram post.

“Israel must go,” one of the attackers reportedly shouted.

A young Arab woman pulled the Israeli artist’s hair, and the situation escalated with three men joining the physical attack, striking Soli.

According to photographs shared by the restaurant, Soli was hospitalized with a head injury. German police guard the Reichstag building, the seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, before the German presidential election in Berlin, February 12, 2017 (credit: REUTERS)

'Heinous act of violence'

“This heinous act of violence serves as a stark reminder that intolerance and hatred can manifest in the most unexpected and brutal ways. We raise a red flag, calling on all community and cultural leaders in the city to condemn this violence unequivocally,” said Kanaan. “Berlin must not become a place where violence and hate are deemed acceptable tools. The pain of the Palestinian people is not an excuse for violence and we in Kanaan vehemently condemn all forms of attack.”

Kanaan called on the police to take action to identify and bring the alleged perpetrators to justice. The restaurant urged other to contact the police and spread word about the incident. The Berlin Police did not immediately respond to The Jerusalem Post’s request for comment.

The restaurant announced that it was selling the Israeli-Palestinian heart pins to raise money for the Israeli artist’s care and recovery.

Kanaan was established by Israeli entrepreneur Oz Ben David and Palestinian Restauranteur Jalil Dabit, according to its website. The restaurant advertises itself as a safe place from racism, homophobia, and transphobia, and employs refugees from the Middle East and Africa.