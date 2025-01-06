'Israelis are the new Nazis' graffitied next to Oakland hanukkiah

Graffiti comparing Israelis to Nazis was discovered on the last night of Hanukkah in Oakland, the latest incident in a spate of antisemitic vandalism in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the local Jewish organizations and the Israeli consulate.

"Israelis are the new Nazis," read graffiti next to the Oakland Chabad hanukkiah, the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) Bay Area said on social media.

On the last night of Hanukkah, disgusting and hateful graffiti was discovered next to @ChabadOakland's Lake Merritt Menorah, comparing Israelis to Nazis.This incident follows the destruction of the menorah at the same location last year and a pattern of ongoing antisemitic… pic.twitter.com/BCUWpQNxVd — JCRC Bay Area (@SFJCRC) January 2, 2025

"Oakland continues to be ground zero for antisemitic hatred in the Bay Area, California, and America -- without exaggeration," JCRC Bay Area CEO Tyler Harris Gregory said on Thursday.

Gregory said on X that mayoral candidates for a special municipal election should be asked how they intended to address the issue.

Repeated attacks

The Israeli Consulate in San Francisco called on authorities to address the repeated attacks on the Jewish community. The consulate noted that the vandalism came almost a year to the day that the previous Chabad Lake Merritt Menorah was destroyed. A Hanukkah menorah with lit candles. (credit: FLICKR)

Chabad Oakland shared on Instagram that the hanukkiah had been smashed and thrown into the lake.

"A year after the Menorah was destroyed and thrown into the lake, we came back bigger than ever!" Rebbitzin Shulamis Labkowski said on Instagram last Monday. "With a 16 foot menorah and a beautiful showing of light and unity with the Oakland Jewish community. May we merit to see light prevail over darkness, always!"

In addition to the Hanukkiah, JCRC said that the area had been the site of repeated graffiti.

"Lake Merritt has become a hotspot for antisemitic and anti-Israel graffiti, an ongoing crisis that cannot be ignored," JCRC said on X on Friday. "The time for action is long overdue - we demand immediate and decisive action from our leaders." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

On December 17 a star of David was graffitied next to the words "kill them all" in Oakland. The Hillel House at San Francisco State University was tagged with the word “Khaybar" on December 9.