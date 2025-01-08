Islamic group seeking to destroy Israel, create caliphate to hold Canada conference

A group seeking to destroy the state of Israel and replace southern European, Middle Eastern, and African countries with an Islamic caliphate is set to hold a conference in Canada next Saturday.

Hizb ut Tahrir will be holding its annual Khilafah 2025 in Hamilton, Ontario, according to Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish, who had objected to the group holding the event in her city.

After the Islamic group, which has been banned in the United Kingdom and Germany, indicated in advertisements that it was moving its January 18 event to Hamilton, Parrish said on X that she was "pleased that the peaceful and respectful residents of Mississauga will not have to endure the fall out" of the "extremists" conference.

Parrish had warned on social media Friday that the city's conditions of use for renting facilities allowed it to remove permits for organizations that exhibit “contempt or hatred.” Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath issued a similar statement about the rental of city facilities on Monday, in which she also noted that she was in close contact with the Hamilton Police Service about monitoring the situation.

"There is absolutely no place in our city for individuals or groups spreading messages of division or tolerance," said Horwath. A Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 22, 2017. (credit: CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)

Hizb ut Tahrir Canada denies it's a violent organization

Hizb ut Tahrir Canada denied that it was a violent organization in a Monday statement, assuring that it categorically rejected the use of violence in its objective to establish a caliphate in the Muslim world.

"The accusations linking the party to terrorism, extremism and violent activities are fabrications aimed at tarnishing its reputation and distracting from its call to establish Islam as a comprehensive system of governance and mercy for humanity," said HT Canada. "The party operates in adherence to the Islamic prohibition of violence in political work, relying instead on intellectual engagement and political struggle to build public opinion and bring about societal change. Such baseless allegations are part of a wider effort to distort the image of Hizb ut Tahrir and suppress its legitimate political call."

Advertisements for the Khilafah conference highlight the territory that HT wishes to establish the Khalifah, including Spain, Greece, India, much of the Balkans, and the upper half of Africa.

The conference, subtitled "The Khilafah: Eliminating the Obstacles that are Delaying its Return," includes lectures on how nation-states are the enemies of Islam, how the US and colonial powers fear a restored Caliphate and how it could defeat America, and how only a caliphate would be able to "liberate Palestine."

On the HT Canada website the group claimed that Muslim states didn't come to the aid of Palestinians because they were ruled by western puppets, and that the only way peace would reign was when Muslims and non-Muslims in the Levant would reside under the caliphate. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Seeing the carnage that the state of Israel has wreaked, not only in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, but also on the leadership of resistance groups, it is easy to lose hope," HT Canada said in an October article. "Instead of distracting ourselves by focusing on local MPs who are not allowed to challenge Zionism, or watching resistance videos hoping for some victory to fall from the heavens without sufficient effort on our part, we should commit ourselves to the only thing that can liberate our brothers and sisters and honor the blood of our martyrs: toppling the puppet regimes in the Muslim world and replacing them with a righteous Islamic leadership. It is such a leadership that will cut off the state of Israel from the supplies it desperately needs to sustain its occupation and expansion, currently supplied to it by Turkey, Jordan and the UAE."

In a draft constitution on its website, in which HT Canada explains how a Jizya tax will be leveled on non-Muslim Caliphate residents, it explained that it would be illegal for the state to have treaties with a polity such as Israel established on "Islamic land" because it was against Islam to surrender Islamic territory.

"The situation of actual war has to remain with it, irrespective if there was a truce which was contracted with it by illegitimate rulers in the Muslim lands," reads the proposed caliphate constitution. "Islam requires that all of the Muslims fight against it, and so their armies must be sent to fight, and all those capable of fighting be gathered in the army, and for this to continue until the Jewish State is finished."

Hizb ut Tahrir, founded in Jerusalem in 1953, is against liberal democracy, according to the Canadian chapter website.

Toronto—St. Paul's Parliament Member Don Stewart said on social media on Sunday that not only should the conference be prevented from being held in Canada, but that the organization should not be allowed to operate in the country. Stewart warned that Canada would be made part of a global caliphate.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs on Tuesday also called on authorities to stop the conference and the "antisemitic" Hizb ut Tahrir as a terrorist organization. On Sunday CIJA noted on social media that the organization was proscribed as a terrorist organization. Then-home Secretary James Cleverly said that the UK had made the decision because it promoted and encouraged terrorism, and praised attacks against Jewish people and the October 7 Massacre.

Germany had banned the party since 2003 because the group rejected peaceful coexistence with Israel and advocated for armed violence against Israel and Jews. According to Reuters, Egypt, Bangladesh, and Pakistan have also banned Hizb ut Tahrir.