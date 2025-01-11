Iranian refugee accused of attacking officers, arson and antisemitic vandalism in Berlin - report

Bahar S., a transgender woman who fled Iran, appeared in Berlin Criminal Court this week a series of arson attacks on police and embassies in “solidarity with Gaza,” German media site Bild reported on Friday.

Bahar S. has been in custody since October 2024, according to the report. She has a background in engineering but was working as a nursing assistant at the time of her arrest.

The 43-year-old is alleged to have poured 5 litres of gasoline outside the Iranian embassy in January 2024, before dropping a lighter to ignite the flames. The fire reportedly went out before damage could be carried out.

A month later, Bahar S. reportedly lit a police car on fire outside the US embassy - with flames reaching a meter in height.

Several months later, in October, Bahar S. reportedly poured gasoline onto a police car stocked with officers and set it alight.

"She was aware that police officers were in the group service vehicle," according to the prosecution.

From April 26 until May 29, she is alleged to have assaulted officers and resisted arrest on five different occasions. In many of the incidents, she reportedly bit and kicked at officers.

On May 26, she was alleged to have attempted to throw glass bottles at police and on May 28 she allegedly attempted to grab an officer’s weapon.

In addition to the alleged embassy attacks and assaults on officers, she is accused of defacing Berlin subway stations with antisemitic images of a Star of David intertwined with a swastika on three separate occasions.

"My actions were purely symbolic. I experienced police brutality and the criminalization of people in Germany who showed solidarity with Gaza," Bahar's lawyer read to the courts on her behalf. "This triggered deep frustration and hopelessness in me. For a brief moment, flames were supposed to be visible on tools belonging to the German government. I had no intention of endangering people and only used small amounts of lighter fluid. I can assess this, I studied physical chemistry. Today it is clear to me: I will not repeat this, it will not lead to any results."

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators appeared outside the courts as the trial took place.

A verdict is expected on January 31.