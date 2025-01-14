Toronto Kosher eatery branches ransacked, one vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

Two Toronto area Kosher restaurant and caterer locations were broken into, ransacked, and one vandalized with antisemitic graffiti on Friday and Monday night, according to law enforcement, Jewish community groups, and Canadian politicians.

La Briut's Markham office was broken into by two suspects predawn Friday, the York Regional Police Hate Crime Prevention Unit said in a Monday statement, with the vandals leaving the property with "significant damage" and spray-painted messages.

Photographs published by the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) and Thornhill Member of Parliament Melissa Lantsman showed graffiti on the walls reading "Free Gaza" and "F*k [sic] Jews."

Photographs of the vandals were released by the York police, who are seeking the public's aid in identifying the suspects.

"York Regional Police takes these matters seriously and is reminding the community we will not tolerate any form of hate crime," they said in a statement. Vandals caught on camera targeting a Jewish-owned business. (credit: YORK REGIONAL POLICE via FRIENDS OF SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER)

What business was vandalized?

La Briut's North York branch was broken into on Monday night, according to statements by the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of Greater Toronto and FSWC. The Toronto Police Service said on X that it was investigating the break-in, noting that cash had been stolen but there were no signs of graffiti or antisemitic messaging. FSCW said that the restaurant's front door had been "shattered."

“This latest appalling attack on a Jewish-owned business is a stark reminder of the persistent and troubling rise in antisemitism in our society,” FSCW Senior policy and advocacy director Jaime Kirzner-Roberts said in a statement. “It’s deeply disheartening that, in 2025, members of the Jewish community still face such vile and targeted hate crimes. No one should have to live in fear for their safety or endure harassment and intimidation because of their faith or identity. We must come together as a society to reject this kind of hatred and ensure that those who perpetrate these despicable acts are held accountable.”

The UJA said that it was outraged by the two incidents, and assured on social media that "As a community, we stand united against hate and will not be deterred by those who seek to instill fear."

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said on X that the two incidents occurred within the context of violence that had been inflicted on Canadian Jews for more than a year.

CIJA is outraged and saddened to see that once again a Jewish business has been targeted, at two of their locations, for being Jewish. No community should have to go through the attacks and violence that Canadian Jews have been facing for more than a year now.Political leaders… — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) January 13, 2025

"Political leaders need to be active and denounce these heinous acts of hatred," CIJA said on X. "They also must take immediate action by developing a strategy jointly with all levels of government to address the hate communities, such as ours, are facing."

Conservative Party deputy Lantsman, on social media, blamed the ruling Liberal Party federal government for allowing lawlessness and failure to address antisemitism. She also noted that the graffiti in the Kosher business indicated that it was not just about the ongoing war in the Middle East but about animus against Jews.