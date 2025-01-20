Sydney kindergarten burned, graffitied, in suspected antisemitic arson

A Sydney suburb kindergarten was set on fire and defaced with antisemitic graffiti late Monday in what Australian Jewish groups suspect to be arson and vandalism motivated by antisemitism.

The New South Wales Police Force said that they were investigating a suspicious fire at a Maroubra childcare center that caused extensive damage to the building. Local sources said that there were signs of forced entry and that the fire had started within the building.

The kindergarten was not a Jewish community facility, but local sources said that there was antisemitic graffiti on the premises. Police said in their statement that offensive graffiti was spray-painted on an external wall, and the official statement indicated that law enforcement was treating the incident as a hate crime. A photograph published by Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-CEO Ryvchin appeared to display part of an antisemitic slogan that had been graffitied at recent antisemitic arson and vandalism incidents in the city.

Responses by Australian Jewry

The Australian Jewish Association said on X/Twitter that the incident occurred near a synagogue. Some believe that due to the proximity of a synagogue, vandals may have been seeking to target a nearby Jewish kindergarten attached to that house of worship.

Ryvchin said on social media that firebombing a childcare center “requires a depth of savagery that is difficult to imagine.” Pro-Palestinian symbols are spray-painted on the U.S. consulate in Sydney, Australia June 10, 2024. (credit: AAP/Stephanie Moring/via REUTERS )

“Today, families will be having conversations about whether it’s safe to send their children to the places where they should be safest,” said Ryvchin. Places of worship, homes, and now pre-schools have all been targeted by domestic terrorists. Antisemitism consumes everything. It is the disease that is destroying our country. We need a national cabinet to deal with what is a national emergency.”

AJA charged on social media that the ruling Labor federal government was responsible for the rise in antisemitism in the country.

“For the first time ever, Australia has a widespread, evil, out-of-control campaign of antisemitic violence,” said AJA.