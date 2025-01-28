Half of British Jews consider leaving due to antisemitism, many don't see long-term future

A third of British Jews don't see a future for themselves in the United Kingdom, and half of them have recently considered leaving the country, according to a poll published Monday and conducted by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research on behalf of the NGO Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

The June survey of 4,078 British Jews found that 50% of respondents had considered leaving Britain due to antisemitism. Younger participants were more likely to have contemplated leaving the country, with 67% of adults 18 to 24 years of age and 63% of adults 25-49 years of age agreeing with the sentiment.

Only 30% of UK Jewish pensioners had considered leaving due to anti-Jewish animus. Orthodox and Haredi Jews were also more likely to have considered leaving the kingdom, with other groups hovering around the 45-50% range for agreement with the question.

When asked which two factors most motivated their consideration for leaving the British Isles, 76% of participants said the surge of antisemitism in the UK since the October 7 Massacre. Thirty-nine percent of respondents cited general prejudice towards Jews in society, and 38% cited antisemitism in political parties.

While many Jews had considered leaving the UK due to antisemitism, 34% percent of respondents still believed that Jews had a future in the country. Yet this optimism was eclipsed by the 37% of participants who didn't believe their co-religionists had a future in the UK, and a further 29% didn't agree or disagree with the belief in a Jewish future in the country. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in London, 5 October 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Though uncertain of their personal and communal future, many respondents felt welcome in the UK as a Jew. Forty-three percent of participants felt welcome in the country, while 34% felt unwelcome.

British Jews feel unwelcome

"Less than half of British Jews feel welcome in the UK. Antisemitism has become our nation’s great shame, and time is running out," a CAA spokesperson said in a statement.

Over half of British Jews may make attempts to conceal signs of Judaism when venturing out into the public, according to the poll, such as hiding a Star of David necklace or kippah. Fifty-eight percent of participants concealed signs of Jewish identity, while 22% did not.

However, the most visible Jewish participants, Orthodox and Haredi Jews, were less likely to conceal physical Jewish shibboleths, with only 45% hiding these symbols compared to around 60% among other sects.

Jewish Brits are most concerned about Islamist extremism rather than radicalism from other ideological groups. Seventy-six percent perceived Islamism as a very serious threat to British Jews, and 19% saw the movement as a moderately serious threat.

Sixty percent and 31% of participants saw the far-left as a very serious threat and moderately serious threat, respectively. Only 26% saw the British far-right as a threat to Jewry, but a further 41% viewed the radical political wing as a moderate threat. When asked how much the authorities protect Jews from each ideological radical group, 92% said that not enough was done against Islamists, 88% said not enough was done against far-leftists, and only 60% said not enough was done against far-rightists.

British Jews also identified different levels of antisemitism among different political parties, viewing the British right wing more favorably than the left. The political parties most identified by respondents as too tolerant of antisemitism among politicians, members, and supporters were the Green Party with 72%, the Labour Party with 71%, followed by the Scottish National Party and Sinn Fein with 52% and 42%, respectively.

The parties that were seen as least tolerant of antisemitism in their ranks were the Reform Party with 19%, the Democratic Unionist Party with 21%, followed by the UK Independence Party and Conservative Party with 22%.

British Jews were not satisfied with London Mayor Sadiq Khan's performance regarding Jewish residents since the October 7 Massacre. Eighty-five percent of respondents were dissatisfied with Khan, in comparison of 33% disapproval of Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, with 55% of participants saying that they didn't know if they were satisfied or not with Burnham.

Politicians in general were seen by respondents as not doing enough to protect Jews. Eighty-two percent said that politicians didn't do enough to safeguard British Jewry, and 77% said that the government doesn't do enough.

"The truth is that Britain and the authorities are failing the Jewish community," CAA said. "These figures paint a sobering picture of the lives of British Jews and their future."

The 2024 survey indicated that British Jews may have a severe distrust and dissatisfaction with UK law enforcement. Eighty percent of participants believed that the police didn't do enough to protect Jews, a sentiment extended by 66% and 61% to the Crown Prosecution Service and Courts, respectively.

Three-quarters of British Jewish poll participants were not satisfied with how local police forces had addressed anti-Israel marches in their cities. In London, which has seen weekly marches and on January 18 saw mass arrests of anti-Israel activist leaders for violating police conditions meant to protect Jewish worshippers, three-quarters didn't have confidence and trust in Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley. Another Sixty percent of respondents went further, saying that Rowley should not continue in the position.

“British Jews have lost trust in the criminal justice system in general, which they do not feel is protecting them, and in the Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley in particular, after he has presided over the worst surge in antisemitism in living memory, opting for excuses over action and gaslighting those who call him out," CAA said in a statement. "It is time for arrests and a ban on the anti-Israel marches."

The June poll followed a November survey published by CAA, which also found that nearly half of British Jews considered leaving the UK since October 7 due to rising antisemitism. Almost 70% had also said that they had concealed their Jewish identity.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.