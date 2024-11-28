'Zionists leave Britain or be slaughtered': Antisemitic flyers spread in London Jewish neighborhood

Antisemitic leaflets reading “Zionists leave Britain or be slaughtered” were recently dispersed in a London Jewish neighborhood, GB News (GBN) reported on Wednesday.

“Zionists leave Britain or be slaughtered” was written in Hebrew on flyers that were distributed in Hendon, a highly Jewish-populated neighborhood, the GBN reported.

Also written on the flyer was “Zionist free zone” in English, according to the GBN.

The incident was reported to Stand With Us.

“We are witnessing a troubling trend of red lines being repeatedly crossed. This is not just another wave that will pass if we remain passive.” The executive director of Stand With Us, Isaaz Zarfati, stated on the incident reporting to the GBN.

'Zionists leave Britain or be slaughtered': Leaflets distributed in London Jewish neighbourhoodhttps://t.co/8oy28sdnRO — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 27, 2024

“We must take those threats and statements seriously because one day they will turn into actions, and decisive steps are needed to combat this alarming phenomenon.” Zarfati further commented.

Worrying trend of antisemitic flyers, statements

A similar incident occurred close by before Yom Kippur with statements like “F*** the Jew” and “Heil Hitler” as well as the swastika symbol being raked into bunkers (sand dunes) on the golf course of the Heldon Golf Club, GBN reported.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan commented on the golf course incident stating, that he was “sickened by the rise in antisemitism in our city. Hate crime is a criminal offense and has no place in London.” The GBN quoted the mayor.

The number of anti-semitic hate crimes in London has more than doubled in the space of a year, according to figures put out by the London Metropolitan Police.