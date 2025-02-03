Two punished for separate Long Island antisemitic incidents at Jewish sites

Two New York men were punished in recent week for separate antisemitic incidents against Long Island Jewish sites, according to statements by the Nassau County District Attorney Office.

Far Rockaway resident Alvin Tirado was sentenced to two months jail and three years probation on January 22 for threatening and harassing congregants outside the Shaare Emunah Sephardic Congregation of The Five Towns, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced on January 23.

The 38-year-old allegedly exited his car near the synagogue, entered into a verbal argument and attempted to start fights with several people, reportedly marking remarks including “the Jews are taking over” and “I know this building; I’m going to run all the children over.”

Tirado drove away, allegedly nearly hitting a man and his children, but 20 minutes later approached, approached another victim. The suspect shoved the victim, spat in their face, and exclaimed “I am going to knock you out” and “I am going to kill you.”

The New York man was arrested the same day, but was aggressive with responding officers, allegedly elbowing one in the ribs.

Tirado pled guilty on November to a charge of aggravated harassment. Close up of the NYPD logo on a police car. (credit: Tim Drivas/Getty)

Commitment to protecting the Jewish community

“Hate-fueled behavior and violence have no place in Nassau County. Every resident should feel safe, especially near places of worship and community,” Donnelly said in a statement. “This defendant’s vile actions – targeting individuals with antisemitic remarks and harassing them during one of Judaism’s holiest periods of the year – are unacceptable. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting members of the Jewish community from harm.”

East Meadow resident Sebastian Patino Caceres pled guilty on January 16 for spray-painting anti-Israel slogans on fences, posters, and sidewalks by homes and the Beth-El Jewish Center.

In April the 23-year-old man allegedly wrote the phrases “Zionism is Nazism,” “Stop the Genocide,” “Free Palestine,” and “F**k Israel” along fencing of homes. A sheet protecting a mural of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 Massacre was vandalized by the man. He also reportedly spray-painted "Free Palestine” on the sidewalk in front of the Jewish center.

As part of the plea deal for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree as a Hate Crime, Caceres will have to undergo six months bias prevention training, 100 hours of community service, and take a guided tour of the Glen Cove Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center. If he completes these conditions the defendant will be sentenced with a misdemeanor with three years’ probation. If not, he will be met with a felony charge and five years’ probation. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Donnelly said in a statement that punitive measures were not enough to stop tolerant behavior.

"It is through education and awareness that we can teach defendants about the gravity of their words and actions, change minds, promote kindness and compassion, and heal communities," said Donnelly.

"This defendant has been given the opportunity to learn and grow from this criminal conduct. I hope that he takes this experience and turns it into positive change for his own life and potentially for the lives of others who would think about committing these hateful acts.”