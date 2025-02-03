US announces formation of task force to combat antisemitism in schools, campuses

The US Justice Department announced on Monday the launch of a task force to combat antisemitism in schools and college campuses.

The force is set to include representatives from the US Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Service, with efforts being coordinated via the Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Leo Terrell, Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, who is also set to lead the task force, noted, “Antisemitism in any environment is repugnant to this Nation’s ideals."

He added, “The Department takes seriously our responsibility to eradicate this hatred wherever it is found. The Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism is the first step in giving life to President Trump’s renewed commitment to ending anti-Semitism in our schools.”

The move followed US President Donald Trump's "Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism," according to the department. U.S. President Donald Trump signs the Laken Riley Act at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

'Unprecedented wave of vile antisemitic discrimination'

The US will combat antisemitism “vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools” to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of “unlawful antisemitic harassment and violence,” Trump's order, signed last week, read.

The order further noted that the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas in southern Israel instigated "an unprecedented wave of vile antisemitic discrimination, vandalism, and violence against our citizens, especially in our schools and on our campuses.”

“Jewish students have faced an unrelenting barrage of discrimination; denial of access to campus common areas and facilities, including libraries and classrooms; and intimidation, harassment, and physical threats and assault,” according to the order.

Hannah Sarisohn and Reuters contributed to this report.