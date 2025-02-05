LB 538: New bill aims to target antisemitism in Nebraska schools

LB 538, a bill drafted to prevent and combat antisemitism in Nebraska’s public K-12 schools and universities, was presented on Monday to the state’s Legislature Education Committee.

The bill was introduced by Republican State Senator Brian Hardin and uses the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism to define antisemitism.

“LB 538 takes a firm and necessary stand against discrimination, including antisemitism, in our public schools and universities,” Senator Hardin remarked during his testimony. “This is not just about one group or one issue. This is about ensuring that all students and educators in Nebraska have the right to learn and work in an environment free from hatred, harassment, and prejudice.”

In May 2022, Nebraska became the 27th state to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism. The adoption of the definition was announced by then-governor Pete Ricketts, who simultaneously made the state the first to officially inaugurate May as Jewish American Heritage Month.

LB 538 requires the state’s schools to prohibit discrimination, including antisemitism. It also mandates that Nebraska’s schools appoint a Title VI coordinator to monitor, review, and enforce corrective measures when incidents of discrimination occur. SIGNS ARE displayed in front of Deering Meadow, at an encampment of pro-Palestinian activists at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois in April 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Nate Swanson)

“This bill ensures that antisemitism is recognized, addressed, and treated just as seriously as any other form of hate or bigotry,” Hardin continued in his testimony. “This is not a partisan issue. It’s a matter of fundamental fairness and decency. Just as we would not tolerate racism or sexism in our schools, we cannot turn a blind eye to antisemitism, which is often ignored or dismissed.”

Jewish students and organizations, including the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC), and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), spoke at the hearing to show support for the bill.

Combating hatred

“LB 538 is a timely and critical bill that responds to the current needs of K-20 students, especially Jewish students who are facing an unprecedented situation,” CAM founder Adam Beren said.

“Passage of this bill will demonstrate Nebraska is taking a significant step toward affirming its commitment to combating hatred in all forms while ensuring the safety and dignity of its Jewish community. Let’s be proactive, and keep antisemitism out of Nebraska and the Midwest, and send a clear message to the rest of the country that antisemitism will not be tolerated.

“LB 538 is a critical step toward ensuring that antisemitism, and all forms of antisemitism, will not be tolerated,” Noah Lederman, a Jewish student from Columbia University, said. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“By adopting this bill, Nebraska can lead the way for other states to recognize and address antisemitism on par with all other forms of hate-based discrimination. It’s not just about protecting Jewish students. It’s about creating a consistent and fair framework that safeguards every student’s right to a safe and respectful education experience.”

Lederman had come to Nebraska to share personal stories about antisemitism on campus in the wake of the October 7 attacks.

“We can no longer face outright antisemitism and hatefulness alone. This bill would help us feel less alone, less scared, and less targeted,” Leah Abrahamsson, a Jewish student at the University of Colorado, said.

“We are fighting to be heard, protected, and supported, not just Jewish students, but every minority. Schools need to be safe places for all students, and that starts by standing up against antisemitism and making sure education is not synonymous with hate crimes.”